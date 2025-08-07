Mayasabha Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know

Mayasabha is a Telugu political drama, covering the story of two childhood friends who later become political rivals.
Photo Credit: SonyLiv
Mayasabha, a Telugu political thriller, is all set to hit the OTT platform. Set in the 1990s with an intense political climate, Mayasabha features Aadhi Pennisetty and Chaitanya Rao in this gripping tale of power and corruption. The series shows a brutal side of Telugu politics, with a shrap performance and a nerve-chilling script. A story of two childhood friends who get into politics, become each other's rivals, and end up becoming the CM of those states.
Mayasabha, a Telugu political thriller, is all set to release on Sony LIV on August 07, 2025 onwards.
Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, featuring Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles. The supporting cast comprises Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, Nassar, Srikanth Iyengar, Ravindra Vijay, Shatru, and Tanvi Ravichandran. The series will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil.
Mayasabha follows the story of two childhood friends, Kakarla Krishnam Naidu, played by Aadhi Pennisetty, and MS Rami Reddy, played by Chaitanya Rao Madadi. The two ended up becoming political rivals in the 1990s. A theme of loyalty, ambition, betrayal, and political intrigue unfolds against critical moments like MLA exolutions and power shifts. The series is set to release on Sony Liv on 7th August 2025.
Mayasabha is a gripping political thriller, covering the story of two childhood friends who later become political leaders and set up their parties. It leads to political differences between the two, who were once friends but are now rivals.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement