Mayasabha Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know

Mayasabha, a Telugu political thriller, is all set to hit the OTT platform. Set in the 1990s with an intense political climate, Mayasabha features Aadhi Pennisetty and Chaitanya Rao in this gripping tale of power and corruption. The series shows a brutal side of Telugu politics, with a shrap performance and a nerve-chilling script. A story of two childhood friends who get into politics, become each other's rivals, and end up becoming the CM of those states.

When and Where To Watch Mayasabha?

Mayasabha, a Telugu political thriller, is all set to release on Sony LIV on August 07, 2025 onwards.

Cast and Crew of Mayasabha

Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, featuring Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles. The supporting cast comprises Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, Nassar, Srikanth Iyengar, Ravindra Vijay, Shatru, and Tanvi Ravichandran. The series will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil.

Storyline of Mayasabha

Mayasabha follows the story of two childhood friends, Kakarla Krishnam Naidu, played by Aadhi Pennisetty, and MS Rami Reddy, played by Chaitanya Rao Madadi. The two ended up becoming political rivals in the 1990s. A theme of loyalty, ambition, betrayal, and political intrigue unfolds against critical moments like MLA exolutions and power shifts. The series is set to release on Sony Liv on 7th August 2025.

Reception

Mayasabha is a gripping political thriller, covering the story of two childhood friends who later become political leaders and set up their parties. It leads to political differences between the two, who were once friends but are now rivals.