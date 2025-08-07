Technology News
English Edition

Mayasabha Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know

Mayasabha is a Telugu political drama, covering the story of two childhood friends who later become political rivals.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 August 2025 21:36 IST
Mayasabha Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: SonyLiv

Mayasabha Telugu political thriller is now available on Sony LIV.

Highlights
  • A tale of two childhood friends turned into political rivals
  • Set in the 1990s, the story follows betrayal, power and ambition
  • Aadhi, Chaitanya starrer streams on Sony LIV 7th August
Advertisement

Mayasabha, a Telugu political thriller, is all set to hit the OTT platform. Set in the 1990s with an intense political climate, Mayasabha features Aadhi Pennisetty and Chaitanya Rao in this gripping tale of power and corruption. The series shows a brutal side of Telugu politics, with a shrap performance and a nerve-chilling script. A story of two childhood friends who get into politics, become each other's rivals, and end up becoming the CM of those states.

When and Where To Watch Mayasabha?

Mayasabha, a Telugu political thriller, is all set to release on Sony LIV on August 07, 2025 onwards.

Cast and Crew of Mayasabha

Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, featuring Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles. The supporting cast comprises Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, Nassar, Srikanth Iyengar, Ravindra Vijay, Shatru, and Tanvi Ravichandran. The series will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil.

Storyline of Mayasabha

Mayasabha follows the story of two childhood friends, Kakarla Krishnam Naidu, played by Aadhi Pennisetty, and MS Rami Reddy, played by Chaitanya Rao Madadi. The two ended up becoming political rivals in the 1990s. A theme of loyalty, ambition, betrayal, and political intrigue unfolds against critical moments like MLA exolutions and power shifts. The series is set to release on Sony Liv on 7th August 2025.

Reception

Mayasabha is a gripping political thriller, covering the story of two childhood friends who later become political leaders and set up their parties. It leads to political differences between the two, who were once friends but are now rivals. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mayasabha, Politics, Aadhi Pennisetty, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Telugu, OTT Release, Entertainment News, Sony LIV
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
More Than a Pulse: How Galaxy Watch8 Series’ Vascular Load Management Redefines Cardiovascular Health
Apple's Support App Reportedly Updated With AI-Powered Chatbot
Mayasabha Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  2. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Launches HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars in India: Check Prices
  6. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Highlights: Best Deals on Last Day of Sale
  8. Apple, Corning to Make Cover Glass for All iPhone, Watch Models in the US
  9. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  10. Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT Debuts Alongside Two Xiaoxin-Series Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Awards Firefly $177M for 2029 Mission to Deliver Rovers to Moon’s South Pole
  2. Study Reveals Growing Use of ChatGPT in Scientific Papers Across Multiple Disciplines
  3. JSK OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?
  4. Mayasabha Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know
  5. The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Sony Sells 2.5 Million PS5 Units in Q1 FY 2025, Hikes Profit Forecast
  7. Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU
  8. Motorola Adds Microsoft’s Copilot Vision to Moto AI Suite; Copilot App to Be Preinstalled on Upcoming Devices
  9. Lenovo Idea Tab With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 9400+ SoC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »