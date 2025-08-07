The Legend of Hunuman is a narrative in animated version that redefines the Indian Mythology for today's audience. It has strong visuals and a soothing storytelling approach. It shows the journey of Hanuman from a warrior to a hero. It has been developed by Graphic India and has been dubbed in many versions and series represents the ancient legends as it has not been done before. There is a blend of devotion, values and action. It is a worth watching series for devotees and fans of the legendary storytelling.

When and Where to Watch The Legend of Hanuman

The Legend of Hanuman is streaming on JioHotstar from April 11, 2025. It is available in different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu across India.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Legend of Hanuman

The trailer delves into a glimpse of Hanuman's life from a humble vaanar to his goldy ability and potential. The new season digs deeper into the pivotal role when the war is seen against evil forces which are led by Ravana. Every episode is an indepth journey to spirituality with representing that truth and good wins over the lie and evil. It shows the battle of emotional arcs, faith, loyalty and lessons of courage.

Cast and Crew of The Legend of Hanuman

The voice artists behind it are Sharad Kelkar, who is the narrator, Damandeep Singh Baggan as Hanuman's voice, Sanket Mhatre, Surbhi Pandey, Richard Joel and more. It has been made by Jeevan J. Kang, Sharad Devarajan, and Charuvi Agrawal. It has been produced by Charuvi Design Labs and Graphic India.

Reception and Buzz of The Legend of Hanuman

It has been critically acclaimed for its storytelling and quality of animation. The series has gained a lot of views and devotion. With a strong fanbase among children and adults. There is buzz on social media for it, and people are praising its depth of emotions and cultural authenticity.