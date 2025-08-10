Chakravyuham Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Chakravyuham is a story based on crime, it got released during 2023 in theatres and it kept everyone on their toes till the end. It followed a police sub inspector, Satya, who investigates a murder case of a woman named Siri and hunts for the killer. There is a blend of suspense, family drama and crime, it delves into how greed can lead to love and loyalty to pieces. The movie goes into a lot of surprises and last minute shocks for holding the attention till the end.

When and Where to Watch on Chakravyuham: The Trap

The film first lit up the big screens on June 02, 2023. After the theatrical run, it is streaming now on Aha Tamil. Fans of nail-biting suspense and dark crime stories can now enjoy the film again and again on the comfort of their couches.

Trailer & Plot on Chakravyuham: The Trap

The trailer teased a web of dark secrets and a case that could keep you biting your nails. It opens with Siri's body, throat cut and lifeless in the living room. Satya leaps into action, zeroing in on Siri's husband Sanjay and his slick partner, Sharath. Then the game changes: stacks of cash and bars of gold vanish from the house. There are many lies tha get peeled off as he begins to delve it deep, and the answers lead to one another. By the time the credits roll, the killer is revealed in a way that no one saw coming.

Cast and Crew of Chakravyuham: The Trap

The lead actors in the movie are Ajay, Gnaneshwari Kandregula with the supporting actors, Vivek Trivedi, Pragya Nayan, Urvashi Pardeshi, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Rajeev Kanakala and more. The director and writer of the film is Chetkuri Madhusudhan. The movie has been produced under the banner of Sahasra Creations by Chetkuri Savitri along with some co-producers.

Reception of Chakravyuham: The Trap

Critics are diverse on the film with audiences and there is a rating on IMDd of 7.4 out of 10. Some of them praised the great start of the film till the twista and end, while others found it dragged. Although the viewers are still waiting to see it on the OTT.