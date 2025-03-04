Om Kali Jai Kali Teaser Out: Vimal’s Fierce Avatar in JioHotstar’s Rural Revenge Drama

A teaser for the upcoming web series Om Kali Jai Kali, starring actor Vimal in the lead role, has been released. Directed by Ramu Chellappa, the series is set in a rural backdrop and revolves around themes of revenge and justice. The intense visuals hint at a gripping storyline, with Vimal portraying a fierce and powerful character inspired by the deity Kali. The series, which promises a blend of action and cultural richness, is expected to deliver an emotionally charged narrative.

When and Where to Watch Om Kali Jai Kali

The series will be available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar, the platform formed by the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The exact release date has not yet been announced, but reports indicate that it will be premiering soon.

Official Trailer and Plot of Om Kali Jai Kali

The teaser showcases intense action sequences, deep-rooted rivalries, and a dramatic portrayal of vengeance. Vimal's character embodies the fierce energy of Kali, bringing raw intensity to the screen. Filmed during the Dussehra festival, the series incorporates real-life celebrations and cultural elements, particularly the symbolic Kaali dance, which plays a significant role in the storyline. As per reports, the protagonist's journey is marked by personal conflicts and a quest for justice, making the series a gripping watch.

Cast and Crew of Om Kali Jai Kali

Apart from Vimal, the series features actors Seema Biswas, R.S. Sivaji, G.M. Kumar, Kumaravel, Ganja Karuppu, Prema, Pavani, and Queency in pivotal roles. Music for the series has been composed by Karthik Raja, while visual effects have been handled by Sri Visual Effects. The screenplay has been written by Ramu Chellappa and Kumaravel, with dialogues penned by Chellappa. Stunts and action sequences have been choreographed by K. Rajasekhar, while Sudarsanan and Anitha have worked on sound design.