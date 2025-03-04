Technology News
Thandel OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi’s Film Online?

Thandel is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7, featuring Naga Chaitanya in a gripping role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 March 2025 16:47 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Highlights
  • Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi streams on Netflix
  • The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil & other South languages
  • Unreleased footage to be added in the OTT version
Naga Chaitanya's latest film, Thandel, featuring Sai Pallavi in the lead, is all set for its digital release following a theatrical run. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is inspired by real events and revolves around the life of a fisherman caught in a cross-border conflict. Despite a strong box office performance in the South, Thandel faced challenges in Hindi and Tamil markets. With its streaming rights fetching a significant deal, anticipation is high for its digital debut.

When and Where to Watch Thandel

Thandel will premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Reports indicate that additional scenes, including extended jail sequences set in Pakistan, will be included in the OTT version, which were not part of the theatrical release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thandel

The trailer of Thandel presented an intense narrative centered on a fisherman whose life takes a drastic turn after he unintentionally crosses international waters and is detained in Pakistan. The emotional depth, high-stakes drama, and strong performances set the tone for the film. The story weaves romance, patriotism, and resilience, making it an engaging watch.

Cast and Crew of Thandel

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya in a role that deviates from his usual urban characters. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead, and the supporting cast includes actors portraying key roles in the fisherman's journey. Produced by Allu Aravind, the film had a production budget of Rs. 100 crore.

Reception of Thandel

The film amassed Rs. 100 crore at the box office, with Rs. 68 crore in share earnings. Its performance in the North was underwhelming despite Aamir Khan promoting the film. Netflix reportedly acquired the streaming rights for Rs. 55 crore, securing substantial returns for the makers. With its digital release, Thandel aims to reach a wider audience.

