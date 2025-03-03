Technology News
The Brutalist OTT Release: Where to Watch Oscar-Winning Film Online?

Stream The Brutalist, the Oscar-winning film starring Adrien Brody, now on Apple TV and Google Play.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 March 2025 22:33 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ East Films

The Brutalist is now streaming after making waves at the 97th Academy Awards.

Highlights
  • The Brutalist is now available to stream, rent, or buy online.
  • Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist.
  • The film follows a Hungarian architect's journey in post-war America.
One of the most talked-about films of the year, The Brutalist, has finally arrived on streaming platforms after making waves at the 97th Academy Awards. Directed by Brady Corbet, the film explores the journey of a Hungarian architect navigating life in post-war America. With a gripping narrative, stunning cinematography, and powerful performances, The Brutalist has been recognised as one of the standout films of the year. Following its Oscar success, the movie is now available for audiences to stream, rent, or purchase.

When and Where to Watch ‘The Brutalist'

The Brutalist can be rented or purchased from Apple TV and Google Play, respectively. The digital release allows viewers to experience the film's intense storytelling and artistic direction from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of ‘The Brutalist'

The Brutalist follows the life of Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian architect who migrates to the United States with his wife, seeking a fresh start. His journey unfolds over decades as he battles personal and professional struggles while trying to leave his mark on the architectural world. The film's trailer teases a visually striking and emotionally intense story, reflecting themes of ambition, sacrifice, and the pursuit of creative expression.

Cast and Crew of ‘The Brutalist'

Directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist features a stellar cast, including Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones and Joe Alwyn. The screenplay is co-written by Corbet and Mona Fastvold, while the cinematography, handled by Lol Crawley, enhances the film's striking visual aesthetic.

Reception of ‘The Brutalist'

The film has received critical acclaim, with strong ratings on IMDb and positive reviews from major critics. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6 / 10. Adrien Brody received the Best Actor award at the 97th Academy Awards for his performance in The Brutalist.

