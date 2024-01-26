The Long Weekend is here, and so are our weekly recommendations for the top OTT releases of the week. One of the most talked about films of 2023, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, is making its OTT debut on Netflix this Republic Day. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur – released on the same day as Animal – will also have its digital premiere on Zee5 on the same day. For those with entrepreneurial interests, SonyLiv's Shark Tank is back with its third season. Raveen Tandon's revenge drama Karmma Calling will also be released on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar. While Prabhas starrer Salaar is topping Netflix Top 10 in India this week, Kevin Hart's Lift continues to top the charts globally.

If you were a fan of Narcos, you could give Griselda, the latest project from the same creators, a try. Modern Family's Sofía Vergara will be seen playing the Colombian drug lord in this mini-series.

Prime Video is also having a big release for the week in the form of Expats. Based on the complex tapestry of Hong Kong, it tells the story of four women whose lives become entangled after an encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events.

However, if you are looking for laughs, we recommend Kevin James' stand-up special Irregardless. Some other Netflix releases which you could consider are Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Badland Hunters, and The Greatest Night in Pop.

Apple TV also has a big release in the form of Masters of the Air. It follows the 100th Bomb Group, a B-17 Flying Fortress unit in the Eighth Air Force during World War II – better known as Bloody Hundredth”. Find below the top six releases of the week!

Animal

When: January, 26

Where: Netflix

Animal enjoyed one of the biggest box office collections last year and is set to make its Netflix premiere on Republic Day. It tells the story of Ranvijay, a misogynistic man who identifies himself as an “alpha male” and develops an unhealthy obsession of sorts with his emotionally unavailable father (Anil Kapoor) — a poor chap who was busy making fortunes for his family. The film is loaded with violence, intrusive behaviour, and sexism.

Sam Bahadur

When: January, 26

Where: Zee5

The Vicky Kaushal starrer is a perfect choice if you are looking for a patriotic pick for a Republic Day binge-watch. It tells the real-life story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's most celebrated military leaders. Vicky's character is resolute and doesn't shy away from speaking his mind in front of anyone. The film comes from Meghna Gulzar, who directed Talvar (2015) and Raazi (2019) earlier.

Karmma Calling

When: January, 26

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in Netflix's Aranyak, will be seen playing the wife of a billionaire and a glamorous queen of the 1990s who has just one thing in mind – revenge. The show is an adaptation of the popular American series, Revenge. Ruchi Narain, who helmed Netflix's Guilty, directs.

Shark Tank India Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: SonyLiv

Sony Liv's Shark Tank has a total of 12 judges or “sharks” this season, who would listen to the contestants trying to pitch in their products. These sharks include Aman Gupta (BoAT), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO Rooms), Radhika Gupta (Edelweiss Mutual Fund), Amit Jain (CarDekho), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts), Ronnie Screwvala (UpGrad), and Varun Dua (ACKO). While the first two seasons were quite a hit among the viewers, the third season is also expected to make a mark.

Griselda

When: Streaming

Where: Netflix

The creators of Narcos are back with an intense story of crime with this biological drama. Sophia Vergara – who also serves as the executive producer for the show - essays the role of Griselda Blanco, the Columbian drug lord who created one of the most powerful cartels of all time. It has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, French, German, Czech, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, and Polish, among others.