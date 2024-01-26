Technology News

From Animal, Sam Bahadur to Griselda: Here Are the Top OTT Releases of This Week to Binge-Watch This Weekend

Here are the top weekly releases that you can binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and SonyLiv, and Apple TV this weekend

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 January 2024 16:12 IST
From Animal, Sam Bahadur to Griselda: Here Are the Top OTT Releases of This Week to Binge-Watch This Weekend

Photo Credit: T-Series

Animal can now be streamed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Netflix

Highlights
  • Indian Police Force is most viewed on Prime Video this week
  • Amazon MiniTV also has a new release: Hustlers
  • Shark Tank will dish out new episodes from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm
The Long Weekend is here, and so are our weekly recommendations for the top OTT releases of the week. One of the most talked about films of 2023, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, is making its OTT debut on Netflix this Republic Day. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur – released on the same day as Animal – will also have its digital premiere on Zee5 on the same day. For those with entrepreneurial interests, SonyLiv's Shark Tank is back with its third season. Raveen Tandon's revenge drama Karmma Calling will also be released on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar. While Prabhas starrer Salaar is topping Netflix Top 10 in India this week, Kevin Hart's Lift continues to top the charts globally.

If you were a fan of Narcos, you could give Griselda, the latest project from the same creators, a try. Modern Family's Sofía Vergara will be seen playing the Colombian drug lord in this mini-series.

Prime Video is also having a big release for the week in the form of Expats. Based on the complex tapestry of Hong Kong, it tells the story of four women whose lives become entangled after an encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events.

However, if you are looking for laughs, we recommend Kevin James' stand-up special Irregardless. Some other Netflix releases which you could consider are Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Badland Hunters, and The Greatest Night in Pop.

Apple TV also has a big release in the form of Masters of the Air. It follows the 100th Bomb Group, a B-17 Flying Fortress unit in the Eighth Air Force during World War II – better known as Bloody Hundredth”. Find below the top six releases of the week!

Animal

When: January, 26

Where: Netflix

Animal enjoyed one of the biggest box office collections last year and is set to make its Netflix premiere on Republic Day. It tells the story of Ranvijay, a misogynistic man who identifies himself as an “alpha male” and develops an unhealthy obsession of sorts with his emotionally unavailable father (Anil Kapoor) — a poor chap who was busy making fortunes for his family. The film is loaded with violence, intrusive behaviour, and sexism.

Sam Bahadur

When: January, 26

Where: Zee5

The Vicky Kaushal starrer is a perfect choice if you are looking for a patriotic pick for a Republic Day binge-watch. It tells the real-life story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's most celebrated military leaders. Vicky's character is resolute and doesn't shy away from speaking his mind in front of anyone. The film comes from Meghna Gulzar, who directed Talvar (2015) and Raazi (2019) earlier.

Karmma Calling

When: January, 26

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in Netflix's Aranyak, will be seen playing the wife of a billionaire and a glamorous queen of the 1990s who has just one thing in mind – revenge. The show is an adaptation of the popular American series, Revenge. Ruchi Narain, who helmed Netflix's Guilty, directs.

Shark Tank India Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: SonyLiv

Sony Liv's Shark Tank has a total of 12 judges or “sharks” this season, who would listen to the contestants trying to pitch in their products. These sharks include Aman Gupta (BoAT), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO Rooms), Radhika Gupta (Edelweiss Mutual Fund), Amit Jain (CarDekho), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts), Ronnie Screwvala (UpGrad), and Varun Dua (ACKO). While the first two seasons were quite a hit among the viewers, the third season is also expected to make a mark.

Griselda

When: Streaming

Where: Netflix

The creators of Narcos are back with an intense story of crime with this biological drama. Sophia Vergara – who also serves as the executive producer for the show - essays the role of Griselda Blanco, the Columbian drug lord who created one of the most powerful cartels of all time. It has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, French, German, Czech, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, and Polish, among others.

Animal

Animal

  • Release Date 1 December 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri
  • Director
    Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  • Producer
    Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani
Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur

  • Release Date 1 December 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Naoya Ishida, Edward Sonnenblick, Jaskaran Singh Gandhi, Richard Bhakti Klein, Keita Arai, Col Ravi Sharma, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Krishnakant Singh Bundela, Jeffrey Goldberg, Rohan Verma, Ed Robinson, Rajiv Kachroo, Upen Chauhan, Richard Maddison, Nabjot Kaur Tiwana, Paul O'Neill
  • Director
    Meghna Gulzar
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala
Shark Tank India Season 3

Shark Tank India Season 3

  • Release Date 22 January 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Ritesh Agarwal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua, Ronnie Screwvala
Griselda

Griselda

  • Release Date 25 January 2024
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Sofía Vergara, Martín Rodríguez, Rosa Ochoa, Desiree Alexandra Estrada, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Sally Nieves, Orlando Pineda Orlando Pineda, Jose Velazquez, Oregon Brenda, Martín Fajardo, Tony Graham
  • Director
    Andrés Baiz
  • Producer
    Andrés Baiz, Luis Balaguer, Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro, Eric Newman, Sofía Vergara
Karmma Calling

Karmma Calling

  • Release Date 26 January 2024
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Raveena Tondon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Viraf Patel, Rohit Roy, Amy Aela, Waluscha D'Souza, Gaurav Sharma, Piyush Khati
  • Director
    Ruchi Narain
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
From Animal, Sam Bahadur to Griselda: Here Are the Top OTT Releases of This Week to Binge-Watch This Weekend
