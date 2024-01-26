Technology News

Vivo Y100 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y100 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 January 2024 16:37 IST
Vivo Y100 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y100 5G is shipped with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out of the box

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100 5G sports a triple rear camera setup
  • It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support
  • Vivo Y100 5G is available in Black Onyx and Purple Orchid colour options
Vivo Y100 5G has been launched in Indonesia and has become the newest entrant to the company's Y100 series. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera and joins the standard Y100, Y100i, and Y100i Power in the Chinese market. The Indonesian variant has higher specifications than the Chinese counterpart, is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Vivo Y100 5G is available in Black Onyx and Purple Orchid colour options.

Vivo Y100 5G price

Vivo Y100 5G price is set at IDR 3,899,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant, and the 8GB RAM with 256GB inbuilt storage model is priced at IDR 4,199,000 (Roughly Rs. 22,000). It is currently available to purchase in Indonesia via Vivo's online store and authorized retailers.

The details regarding the Vivo Y100 5G India launch remain unknown at this moment. The Vivo Y100i Power was launched in China in December 2023 with a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage variant. In India, an older version of the Vivo Y100 was launched in February 2023 at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It featured MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W wired charging support.

Vivo Y100 5G specifications

The Vivo Y100 5G features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen is rated to deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone is shipped with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.

For optics, the Vivo Y100 5G gets a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a flicker sensor. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Coming to connectivity, it supports dual SIM (nano), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The sensors onboard the device include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, e-compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y100 5G

Vivo Y100 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel-megapixel + 8-megapixel + Flicker sensor
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAhmAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y100 5G, Vivo Y100, Vivo
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo Y100 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
