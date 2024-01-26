Vivo Y100 5G has been launched in Indonesia and has become the newest entrant to the company's Y100 series. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera and joins the standard Y100, Y100i, and Y100i Power in the Chinese market. The Indonesian variant has higher specifications than the Chinese counterpart, is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Vivo Y100 5G is available in Black Onyx and Purple Orchid colour options.

Vivo Y100 5G price

Vivo Y100 5G price is set at IDR 3,899,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant, and the 8GB RAM with 256GB inbuilt storage model is priced at IDR 4,199,000 (Roughly Rs. 22,000). It is currently available to purchase in Indonesia via Vivo's online store and authorized retailers.

The details regarding the Vivo Y100 5G India launch remain unknown at this moment. The Vivo Y100i Power was launched in China in December 2023 with a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage variant. In India, an older version of the Vivo Y100 was launched in February 2023 at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It featured MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W wired charging support.

Vivo Y100 5G specifications

The Vivo Y100 5G features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen is rated to deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone is shipped with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.

For optics, the Vivo Y100 5G gets a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a flicker sensor. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Coming to connectivity, it supports dual SIM (nano), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The sensors onboard the device include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, e-compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

