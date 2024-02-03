This week's biggest OTT release will undoubtedly have to be Amazon Prime's Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a spy-romance series that throws two lonely strangers into a pretend marriage for a mission. As the unlikely couple tries to balance everything, hilarious chaos unravels.

For Netflix, After Everything: The Final Chapter — the fifth installment in the After film franchise — seems to be the biggest name. It will follow the protagonist author's inner conflicts, introspections, and chapters from his past.

While there aren't major TV show releases for the week on Netflix India, it has plenty to offer in terms of documentaries. You could go for Alexander: The Making of God for a slice of history — where the great commander sets off to conquer the world — or The Greatest Night in Pop, which shows how 46 legendary singers like Michael Jackson came together for the making of the song “We are the World”.

On the international shore, you could go for Let's Talk About Chu (Taiwanese) or Baby Bandito (Chilean). The former follows a part-time vlogger who speaks candidly about intimacy and sex online but struggles with the subject in real life. On the other hand, Baby Bandito follows a skater and his group who orchestrate a big (real-life) heist in Chile, putting everyone's future at stake.

Prime Video's Expats has also released the third episode for Expats, which finds Margaret obsessively trying to figure out the truth behind her son's disappearance, Hilary trying to keep up appearances, and Mercy entangled in an intense affair.

If you are looking for trending Indian Originals, you could go for Killer Soup on Netflix — which is also the most-watched series on the platform for this week — or Indian Police Force on Prime Video — which is the most binge-watched first season on Prime Video for an Indian original in the first week of launch.

Some other new releases of the week are Delicious in Dungeon, NASCAR Full Speed, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, and WiL.

Happy binge-watching!

Mr. And Mrs. Smith

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play two lonely strangers in, Mr. And Mrs. Smith, who seem to have given up on their lives. When they are recruited by a mysterious spy agency, they hop onto the opportunity.

For their first espionage together, they must pretend to be a couple. Next in line are lots of drama, chaos, adventures, and maybe.. romance.

And if the name and plot sound too familiar, it's because the series is inspired by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 spy-action-comedy of the same name. If you are a fan of the spy-romance troupe, don't miss this one.

Alexander: The Making of a God

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

If you are a bit of a history enthusiast, this insightful docu-drama series is perfect for your weekend binge watch. It covers the life of Alexander the Great, the fearless Macedonian king and military genius who conquered almost the entire world. Besides his obvious military conquests, the series also offers anecdotes from his personal life, intriguing facts from academicians and the controversies around his sexuality.

After Everything: The Final Chapter

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

If you have been following the story of Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, you know that the couple has now broken up. A year has passed since, and Hardin is still heartbroken and suffering from writer's block. Upon his mother's advice, he decides to visit Lisbon and introspect about his past and.. make amends maybe?

All in all, the film majorly revolves around Hardin trying to reflect on his mistakes and dishes out incidents from his past, which shaped his perspective (nope, there isn't much covered about Tessa's past).

If you are new to the franchise, you can stream the first four parts on Netflix — After (2019) [also available on Prime Video], After We Collided (2020), After We Fell (2021), and After Ever Happy (2022).

Orion and the Dark

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Meet Orion: a shy, reserved and timid adolescent afraid of many things; bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and falling off a cliff. But what he is terrified of the most is the darkness, something which he battles each night.

Things take a rather unexpected and interesting turn for Orion when “Dark” takes him out for an adventure around the world to prove to him that there is nothing to be afraid of in the night.

Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) lends his voice to the Dark, and Jacob Tremblay — popular for his brilliant performances in Room (2016) and Wonder (2017) — to Orion.

The Greatest Night in Pop

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Whether or not you are a pop-culture enthusiast, chances are that you've heard the tunes of We Are The World. The song is a result of 46 legendary singers like Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, and Diana Ross coming together to create this musical piece to raise funds for famine relief in Africa back in 1985.

Netflix's documentary will take you behind the making of this piece, which, by the way, created quite a wave globally. Get ready for many unseen footages that have the artists in candid mode. It also includes present-day interviews with the crew involved, like the cameramen and lighting engineer.