Technology News

From Mr. and Mrs. Smith to Orion and the Dark: Here Are the Top OTT Releases to Binge-Watch This Weekend

No major Indian originals released this week

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 February 2024 10:59 IST
From Mr. and Mrs. Smith to Orion and the Dark: Here Are the Top OTT Releases to Binge-Watch This Weekend

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in a still from Prime Video's latest Original Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Highlights
  • Griselda is the most-watched TV show globally on Netflix this week
  • Indian Police Force tops the charts on Prime Video in India
  • Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is still in Netflix Top 10 after five weeks of release
Advertisement

This week's biggest OTT release will undoubtedly have to be Amazon Prime's Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a spy-romance series that throws two lonely strangers into a pretend marriage for a mission. As the unlikely couple tries to balance everything, hilarious chaos unravels.

For Netflix, After Everything: The Final Chapter — the fifth installment in the After film franchise — seems to be the biggest name. It will follow the protagonist author's inner conflicts, introspections, and chapters from his past.

While there aren't major TV show releases for the week on Netflix India, it has plenty to offer in terms of documentaries. You could go for Alexander: The Making of God for a slice of history — where the great commander sets off to conquer the world — or The Greatest Night in Pop, which shows how 46 legendary singers like Michael Jackson came together for the making of the song “We are the World”.

On the international shore, you could go for Let's Talk About Chu (Taiwanese) or Baby Bandito (Chilean). The former follows a part-time vlogger who speaks candidly about intimacy and sex online but struggles with the subject in real life. On the other hand, Baby Bandito follows a skater and his group who orchestrate a big (real-life) heist in Chile, putting everyone's future at stake.

Prime Video's Expats has also released the third episode for Expats, which finds Margaret obsessively trying to figure out the truth behind her son's disappearance, Hilary trying to keep up appearances, and Mercy entangled in an intense affair.

If you are looking for trending Indian Originals, you could go for Killer Soup on Netflix — which is also the most-watched series on the platform for this week — or Indian Police Force on Prime Video — which is the most binge-watched first season on Prime Video for an Indian original in the first week of launch.

Some other new releases of the week are Delicious in Dungeon, NASCAR Full Speed, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, and WiL.

Happy binge-watching!

Mr. And Mrs. Smith

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play two lonely strangers in, Mr. And Mrs. Smith, who seem to have given up on their lives. When they are recruited by a mysterious spy agency, they hop onto the opportunity.

For their first espionage together, they must pretend to be a couple. Next in line are lots of drama, chaos, adventures, and maybe.. romance.

And if the name and plot sound too familiar, it's because the series is inspired by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 spy-action-comedy of the same name. If you are a fan of the spy-romance troupe, don't miss this one.

Alexander: The Making of a God

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

If you are a bit of a history enthusiast, this insightful docu-drama series is perfect for your weekend binge watch. It covers the life of Alexander the Great, the fearless Macedonian king and military genius who conquered almost the entire world. Besides his obvious military conquests, the series also offers anecdotes from his personal life, intriguing facts from academicians and the controversies around his sexuality.

After Everything: The Final Chapter

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

If you have been following the story of Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, you know that the couple has now broken up. A year has passed since, and Hardin is still heartbroken and suffering from writer's block. Upon his mother's advice, he decides to visit Lisbon and introspect about his past and.. make amends maybe?

All in all, the film majorly revolves around Hardin trying to reflect on his mistakes and dishes out incidents from his past, which shaped his perspective (nope, there isn't much covered about Tessa's past).

If you are new to the franchise, you can stream the first four parts on Netflix — After (2019) [also available on Prime Video], After We Collided (2020), After We Fell (2021), and After Ever Happy (2022).

Orion and the Dark

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Meet Orion: a shy, reserved and timid adolescent afraid of many things; bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and falling off a cliff. But what he is terrified of the most is the darkness, something which he battles each night.

Things take a rather unexpected and interesting turn for Orion when “Dark” takes him out for an adventure around the world to prove to him that there is nothing to be afraid of in the night.

Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) lends his voice to the Dark, and Jacob Tremblay — popular for his brilliant performances in Room (2016) and Wonder (2017) — to Orion.

The Greatest Night in Pop

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Whether or not you are a pop-culture enthusiast, chances are that you've heard the tunes of We Are The World. The song is a result of 46 legendary singers like Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, and Diana Ross coming together to create this musical piece to raise funds for famine relief in Africa back in 1985.

Netflix's documentary will take you behind the making of this piece, which, by the way, created quite a wave globally. Get ready for many unseen footages that have the artists in candid mode. It also includes present-day interviews with the crew involved, like the cameramen and lighting engineer.

Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

  • Release Date 2 February 2024
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Ursula Corbero
  • Director
    Christian Sprenger
  • Producer
    Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Jenny Robins, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson
Orion and the Dark

Orion and the Dark

  • Release Date 2 February 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett, Colin Hanks, Natasia Demetriou, Nat Faxon, Ike Barinholtz, Carla Gugino, Werner Herzog, Golda Rosheuvel
  • Director
    Sean Charmatz
  • Producer
    Peter McCown
Alexander: The Making of a God

Alexander: The Making of a God

  • Release Date 31 January 2024
  • Genre Documentary, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Buck Braithwaite, Mido Hamada, Dino Kelly, Nada El Belkasmi, Alain Ali Washnevsky, Will Stevens, Agni Scott, Steven Hartley, Jadran Malkovich, James Oliver Wheatley, Waleed Elgadi, Christopher Sciueref, Kosha Engler, Marie-Batoul Prenant
  • Director
    Hugh Ballantyne, Stuart Elliott, Mike Slee
  • Producer
    Lucy van Beek, Nick Catliff
The Greatest Night in Pop

The Greatest Night in Pop

  • Release Date 29 January 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary, Musical
  • Cast
    Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Dan Aykroyd, Harry Belafonte, David Breskin, Christie Brinkley, Lindsey Buckingham, David Byrne, Tom Bähler, Kim Carnes, Ray Charles, Phil Collins, Bob Dickinson, Bob Dylan, Sheila E., Humberto Gatica, Bob Geldof, Daryl Hall, James Ingram
  • Director
    Bao Nguyen
  • Producer
    Julia Nottingham, Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Richard Sterling, Harriet Sternberg
After Everything

After Everything

  • Release Date 1 February 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Louise Lombard, Stephen Moyer, Mimi Keene, Benjamin Mascolo, Cora Kirk, Rosa Escoda, Jessica Webber, Ella Martine
  • Director
    Castille Landon
  • Producer
    Mark Canton, Nicolas Chartier, Jennifer Gibgot, Aron Levitz, Brian Pitt, Courtney Solomon
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT Releases This Week, Movie recommendations, Web Series Recommendations, orion and the dark, Alexander: The Making of a God, the greatest night in pop, netflix docu series, Prime Video India, After Everything: The Final Chapter, After Film Franchise, Michael Jackson, baby bandito, Let's Talk About Chu, NASCAR Full Speed, Delicious in Dungeon, Killer Soup, Indian Police Force, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
QX Lab AI Launches Ask QX, a Node-Based Hybrid Generative AI Platform

Related Stories

From Mr. and Mrs. Smith to Orion and the Dark: Here Are the Top OTT Releases to Binge-Watch This Weekend
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 May Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on BIS Website
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Spotted on Good Lock App Hinting at Imminent Launch
  3. From Mr. and Mrs. Smith to Orion and the Dark: Here Are the Top OTT Releases to Binge-Watch This Weekend
  4. QX Lab AI Launches Ask QX, a Node-Based Hybrid Generative AI Platform
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Generative AI Features Will Be Unveiled ‘Later This Year’, Mentions India too
  6. Honor X9b Amazon India Microsite Goes Live; Honor Choice Earbuds X5 Launch Teased
  7. Google Bard Gets Big Upgrade; Can Generate AI Images, Supports More Languages
  8. Poco X6 Neo Could Launch in India Next Month; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  9. Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery
  10. Jio AirFiber Introduces New Add-On Data Plans in India: See Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »