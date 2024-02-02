Ask QX, a node-based hybrid generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which is trained on both large language model (LLM) as well as neural network architecture, has been launched by the Dubai-headquartered QX Lab AI. The platform is being made available in more than 100 global languages, among which 12 are Indian languages. The AI firm has claimed that at the time of launch, the platform has eight million registered users on the platform. The AI platform will be available in both free and paid versions.

QX Lab AI claimed that the platform is the world's first hybrid AI system, although we could not substantiate the claim. The hybrid nature comes as the chatbot is trained on both LLM and neural networks. Neural network architecture, also known as artificial neural networks (ANNs) or simulated neural networks (SNNs), is a subset of machine learning. It uses various node layers to ensure the data sent is within a specific threshold. Essentially, it improves the accuracy of the output as well as speeds up the output generation speed.

As per the company, 70 percent of the AI platform is trained on ANN and 30 percent is trained on LLM. This enables Ask QX to both improve natural language processing (NLP) that helps in generating text and improve accuracy, which has been a consistent issue with chatbots trained on LLMs. The AI platform was trained with 372 billion parameters, which is around 6 trillion tokens, as per the company.

At launch, Ask QX will be available in text and audio format, making it a multimodal model, and the company claims that image and video generation capabilities will be added to it by March 2024. Notably, so far, no AI chatbot offers all of these features together. QX Lab AI claims that the hybrid AI model reduces overall computational power costs and amps up platform security. This infrastructure results in creating an energy-efficient system which also protects from potential data breaches.

QX Lab AI has also revealed that the AI platform will be launched with the support of over 100 languages out of which 12 are Indian languages. These are Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese.

Ask QX will be available in two versions. The free version will give users access to the Ask QX gen AI neural engine, whereas the paid version which is aimed at enterprise clients will be based on a higher neural network. The company says the enterprise version is targeted at a wide range of sectors including healthcare, education, legal services and more.

Ask QX is available in India and can be accessed in both web version and as an app for Android on the Play Store. The company said that an iOS app will soon follow.

