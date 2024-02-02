Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • QX Lab AI Launches Ask QX, a Node Based Hybrid Generative AI Platform

QX Lab AI Launches Ask QX, a Node-Based Hybrid Generative AI Platform

Ask QX is trained on both neural network architecture and large language model for higher efficiency.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 22:00 IST
QX Lab AI Launches Ask QX, a Node-Based Hybrid Generative AI Platform

Photo Credit: Ask QX

Ask QX also supports 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, and more

Highlights
  • Ask QX is available in more than 100 languages globally
  • The company claims that it has eight million registered users at launch
  • Ask QX will be available in text and audio formats at the time of launch
Advertisement

Ask QX, a node-based hybrid generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which is trained on both large language model (LLM) as well as neural network architecture, has been launched by the Dubai-headquartered QX Lab AI. The platform is being made available in more than 100 global languages, among which 12 are Indian languages. The AI firm has claimed that at the time of launch, the platform has eight million registered users on the platform. The AI platform will be available in both free and paid versions.

QX Lab AI claimed that the platform is the world's first hybrid AI system, although we could not substantiate the claim. The hybrid nature comes as the chatbot is trained on both LLM and neural networks. Neural network architecture, also known as artificial neural networks (ANNs) or simulated neural networks (SNNs), is a subset of machine learning. It uses various node layers to ensure the data sent is within a specific threshold. Essentially, it improves the accuracy of the output as well as speeds up the output generation speed.

As per the company, 70 percent of the AI platform is trained on ANN and 30 percent is trained on LLM. This enables Ask QX to both improve natural language processing (NLP) that helps in generating text and improve accuracy, which has been a consistent issue with chatbots trained on LLMs. The AI platform was trained with 372 billion parameters, which is around 6 trillion tokens, as per the company.

At launch, Ask QX will be available in text and audio format, making it a multimodal model, and the company claims that image and video generation capabilities will be added to it by March 2024. Notably, so far, no AI chatbot offers all of these features together. QX Lab AI claims that the hybrid AI model reduces overall computational power costs and amps up platform security. This infrastructure results in creating an energy-efficient system which also protects from potential data breaches.

QX Lab AI has also revealed that the AI platform will be launched with the support of over 100 languages out of which 12 are Indian languages. These are Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese.

Ask QX will be available in two versions. The free version will give users access to the Ask QX gen AI neural engine, whereas the paid version which is aimed at enterprise clients will be based on a higher neural network. The company says the enterprise version is targeted at a wide range of sectors including healthcare, education, legal services and more.

Ask QX is available in India and can be accessed in both web version and as an app for Android on the Play Store. The company said that an iOS app will soon follow.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Artificial intelligence, chatbot
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Generative AI Features Will Be Unveiled ‘Later This Year’, Mentions India too

Related Stories

QX Lab AI Launches Ask QX, a Node-Based Hybrid Generative AI Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. QX Lab AI Launches Ask QX, a Node-Based Hybrid Generative AI Platform
  2. Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Generative AI Features Will Be Unveiled ‘Later This Year’, Mentions India too
  3. Honor X9b Amazon India Microsite Goes Live; Honor Choice Earbuds X5 Launch Teased
  4. Google Bard Gets Big Upgrade; Can Generate AI Images, Supports More Languages
  5. Poco X6 Neo Could Launch in India Next Month; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  6. Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery
  7. Jio AirFiber Introduces New Add-On Data Plans in India: See Price, Offers
  8. Lava Yuva 3 With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Pre-Bookings in India to Start on February 8
  10. Apple Vision Pro Will Offer Over 600 Native Apps and Games Ready at Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »