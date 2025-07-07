Paramasivan Fathima Is Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

Paramasivan Fathima is a raw and provocative Tamil-language film that lays bare the communal fault lines in a fictional setting.
Photo Credit: ahatamil
Paramasivan Fathima is a Tamil thriller and horror film based on the communal conflicts between two villages, Subramaniapuram and Yokopuram. The first village represents the Hindu community, while the other one represents the Christian community. The movie has been directed by Esakki Karvannan. It raises questions about faith in religion and the act of violence practised when things don't go as per the will of both communities. It further focuses on the modern and ancient beliefs. The narrative behind this movie is raw, intense and relevant socially.
Paramasivan Fathima is now available on Aha Tamil. The subscribers can watch it online on their screens and enjoy the weekend.
The trailer and plot of the movie take place against the backdrop of a village where there is a battle of faith between two religions. The plot dives deeper into the communal tensions between two groups, such as the Hindu-majority and the Christian majority in the villages of Subramaniapuram and Yokopuram, respectively. Once the personal and political agendas reach at peak, the violent clash evolves. This film examines how the identity of religion is changed and questions the morality of both religious groups. Through the intense drama, visuals based on reality, and emotional narrative, this film makes a disturbing but engaging showcase of the socio-religious conflicts in India's rural regions.
The cast includes Gajaraj, Sree Raam, Nakkalites Dhanam, Kalki Raja, Maheshwaran, Subalakshmi Rangan, and Swathi. The director of the movie is Esakki Karvannan, and produced by Sabreesh Kumar under Sabreeshkumar Films.
The movie has quite mixed views, including positive ones. It raised the topic of actual faith and not just the practised religion. Critics appreciated it for raising the realistic events with communal issues, with an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement