Maa, the most anticipated horror movie, featuring Kajol Devgan as the lead, was released in theatres on June 28, 2025. After it's run in the theatres, the movie is all set to release on Netflix. However, the official date of release on the OTT platform has not been announced yet. The plot of the movie is a horror drama caught between a mother-daughter relationship and demons, as the girls in the village are disappearing. The mother transforms herself into Maa Kaali. To eradicate the forces of evil.

When and Where to Watch Maa?

Maa, the horror drama, featuring Kajol, is currently released in theatres from June 28, 2025. The movie is reported to be released on Netflix, after it's run in the theatres.

Cast of Maa

Directed by Vishal Furia, written by Ajit Jagtap, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Chaitanya Mohan. The movie features Kajol Devgan, Yaanea Bharadwaj, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roopkatha Chakraborthy, Surjyasika Das, Jitin Gulati, Vibha Rani, Ronit Roy, Naveen Jagbir Sandhu, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Gopal Singh.

The Storyline of Maa

Maa, the horror drama is a tale of a village in which the daughters of the town keep disappearing. So, seeing this, a mother and daughter revolt against it and fight the demons. Eventually the mother transforms herself into Maa Kaali and fights the forces of evil, vanishing them. The movie is shot on the same set as Shaitan, and the storyline is emotional and haunting.

Reception

The horror drama, a story of a mother and daughter fighting the demons in the village, is released in theatres on June 28, 2025. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.4/10.