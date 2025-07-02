Technology News
English Edition

Maa OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Kajol Starrer Movie Online After Theatrical Run?

Maa is a story of a village where girls start to disappear.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 July 2025 20:57 IST
Maa OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Kajol Starrer Movie Online After Theatrical Run?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Maaa, a horror drama film starring Kajol, was released in theaters across India on June 28, 2025

Highlights
  • Maa, starring Kajol, is a horror drama about a mother and daughter battli
  • As village girls vanish, the mother transforms into Maa Kaali
  • The mother battles demons in a haunting, emotional fight against evil
Advertisement

Maa, the most anticipated horror movie, featuring Kajol Devgan as the lead, was released in theatres on June 28, 2025. After it's run in the theatres, the movie is all set to release on Netflix. However, the official date of release on the OTT platform has not been announced yet. The plot of the movie is a horror drama caught between a mother-daughter relationship and demons, as the girls in the village are disappearing. The mother transforms herself into Maa Kaali. To eradicate the forces of evil.

When and Where to Watch Maa?

Maa, the horror drama, featuring Kajol, is currently released in theatres from June 28, 2025. The movie is reported to be released on Netflix, after it's run in the theatres.

Cast of Maa

Directed by Vishal Furia, written by Ajit Jagtap, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Chaitanya Mohan. The movie features Kajol Devgan, Yaanea Bharadwaj, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roopkatha Chakraborthy, Surjyasika Das, Jitin Gulati, Vibha Rani, Ronit Roy, Naveen Jagbir Sandhu, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Gopal Singh.

The Storyline of Maa

Maa, the horror drama is a tale of a village in which the daughters of the town keep disappearing. So, seeing this, a mother and daughter revolt against it and fight the demons. Eventually the mother transforms herself into Maa Kaali and fights the forces of evil, vanishing them. The movie is shot on the same set as Shaitan, and the storyline is emotional and haunting.

Reception

The horror drama, a story of a mother and daughter fighting the demons in the village, is released in theatres on June 28, 2025. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.4/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Maa, Horror Movie, OTT Release, Netflix, Kajol Devgan, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft’s AI System Claimed to Diagnose Patients More Accurately Than Doctors
Oppo Reno 14 5G Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications

Related Stories

Maa OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Kajol Starrer Movie Online After Theatrical Run?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of India Launch
  2. Alienware Area-51, Aurora Desktops Refreshed in India: Price, Features
  3. Honor Magic V5 Launched: Just 4.1mm Thin, Packs a 6,100mAh Battery
  4. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  6. Nothing Headphone 1 With Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Nothing Phone 3 First Impressions
  8. Red Magic Astra Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  9. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
  10. Honor X9c 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications and Colours Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. FireSat Protoflight Satellite to Scan Earth Every 20 Minutes for Early Wildfire Detection
  2. Blue Origin Sends 750th Human to Space in Landmark Suborbital Flight from Texas
  3. My Oxford Year OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it American Romance Drama Online?
  4. Moonwalk OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Musical Drama Online?
  5. Maa OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Kajol Starrer Movie Online After Theatrical Run?
  6. Hedda OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch American Classic Drama Online?
  7. Ballerina Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  8. Microsoft to Cut About 4 Percent of Jobs Amid Hefty AI Bets
  9. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon Auto Day in India, to Showcase Technology and Partnerships
  10. Red Dead Online Gets Surprise Update That Adds Undead Nightmare-Style Zombies and Other Missions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »