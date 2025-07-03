Paramasivan Fathima OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Horror Thriller Online?

Paramasivan Fathima is a horror and thriller film from Kollywood that takes you to the story of the violent villages of Subramaniapuram and Yokopuram, which belong to the Hindu and Christian communities, pointing on each other. It has been directed by Esakki Karavannan, who loves to handle religious themes, minimising the believers to caricatures who belong only to ancient times rather than the modern one. The ones who hold religious beliefs are only considered to belong to the old times and are not treated in a respectful way. However, they seem overly dramatic.

When and where to watch

It is going to be available soon on Aha Tamil from July 4, 2025. It was released in theatres on June 6, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Paramasivan Fathima

The movie gives a glimpse of the murders, together with the comic scenes. A man dies because he followed a singer to the forest whom he used to admire. There comes the suspense in the story when the police begin the investigation. The flashback story portrays the childhood friends Paramasivan and Fathima, who separated due to religious conversions. The death of Fathima's father and his wish to be buried as a Hindu led to disputes in the two groups. Both of them, at present, are murdered, and they become vengeful spirits. The story becomes more intense and interesting as after this there are lot of twists and turns involved.

Cast and Crew of Paramasivan Fathima

The actors featured in the movie are Aruldoss, Athira, M.S. Bhaskar, Chaya Devi, Manoj Kumar, Sri Ranjani, Kadhal Sukumar, Cool Suresh, Veerasamar, and Vimal. The directors of Paramasivan Fathima are Esakki Karvannan, Muthuramalingam and Sakthi Selvaraj. It has been penned down by Esakki Karvannan and produced by Esakki Karvannan.

Reception of Paramasivan Fathima

Paramasivan Fathima is a notable movie with bold and emotional intensity. The film got praised for the fearless exploration of themes such as emotions, faith, and societal pressure. The IMDB rating of the movie is 7.7 out of 10.