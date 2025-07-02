NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration) on Monday announced a partnership with Netflix for live streaming rocket launches, spacewalks, mission coverage, and views from the International Space Station (ISS). Following this move, the video streaming giant will incorporate live feeds from the NASA+ service in its interface alongside the existing library of films and shows. It is said to enable Netflix subscribers to watch the coverage of NASA events in real-time in HD resolution.

NASA+ Feeds on Netflix

According to NASA, the live streaming service will be available on Netflix starting “this summer”. Viewers will be able to catch rocket launches, mission coverage, real-time views of the Earth from the ISS in HD resolution. It is an add-on to the video-streaming platform's existing library of films and shows but does not incur any additional charge over existing subscription.

Netflix says the NASA+ service will be bundled in all of its subscriptions, from the Mobile plan which is priced at Rs. 149 per month in India, to the top-end Netflix Premium Plan costing Rs. 649 monthly.

“Together, we're committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone”, said Rebecca Sirmons, General Manager of NASA+ in a statement.

The addition of NASA+ to Netflix is said to be part of the space agency's broader efforts of expanding its reach. With this partnership, NASA aims to increase its engagement, especially with the modern audience, by tapping into Netflix's global audience of over 700 million users. In the future, it will also connect with people through the medium of video, audio, social media, and live events.

The space agency said that detailed schedules of the live streams will be made official closer to the service's launch.

Meanwhile, those interested in catching rocket launches and live views from space without subscribing to Netflix can also do so free of charge. The NASA+ service is also available through the NASA app and the space agency's website, without any advertisements.