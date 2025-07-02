Technology News
English Edition

NASA Partners With Netflix for Live Streaming of Rocket Launches, Spacewalks, and More

Viewers will be able to live stream rocket launches, spacewalks, and views from Earth from the ISS on Netflix.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 13:44 IST
NASA Partners With Netflix for Live Streaming of Rocket Launches, Spacewalks, and More

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA+ will be offered as an add-on service on Netflix

Highlights
  • NASA+ service will be available in all of Netflix subscription plans
  • The space agency aims to tap into Netflix's audience of 700 million users
  • NASA+ will also remain free on the NASA app and website with no ads
Advertisement

NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration) on Monday announced a partnership with Netflix for live streaming rocket launches, spacewalks, mission coverage, and views from the International Space Station (ISS). Following this move, the video streaming giant will incorporate live feeds from the NASA+ service in its interface alongside the existing library of films and shows. It is said to enable Netflix subscribers to watch the coverage of NASA events in real-time in HD resolution.

NASA+ Feeds on Netflix

According to NASA, the live streaming service will be available on Netflix starting “this summer”. Viewers will be able to catch rocket launches, mission coverage, real-time views of the Earth from the ISS in HD resolution. It is an add-on to the video-streaming platform's existing library of films and shows but does not incur any additional charge over existing subscription.

Netflix says the NASA+ service will be bundled in all of its subscriptions, from the Mobile plan which is priced at Rs. 149 per month in India, to the top-end Netflix Premium Plan costing Rs. 649 monthly.

“Together, we're committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone”, said Rebecca Sirmons, General Manager of NASA+ in a statement.

The addition of NASA+ to Netflix is said to be part of the space agency's broader efforts of expanding its reach. With this partnership, NASA aims to increase its engagement, especially with the modern audience, by tapping into Netflix's global audience of over 700 million users. In the future, it will also connect with people through the medium of video, audio, social media, and live events.

The space agency said that detailed schedules of the live streams will be made official closer to the service's launch.

Meanwhile, those interested in catching rocket launches and live views from space without subscribing to Netflix can also do so free of charge. The NASA+ service is also available through the NASA app and the space agency's website, without any advertisements.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, NASA Plus, Netflix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Coros Pace 3, Other Models Affected by Flaw That Lets Malicious Users Access Data, Snoop on Notifications

Related Stories

NASA Partners With Netflix for Live Streaming of Rocket Launches, Spacewalks, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  6. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  7. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »