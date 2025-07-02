Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Red Dead Online Gets Surprise Update That Adds Undead Nightmare Style Zombies and Other Missions

Red Dead Online Gets Surprise Update That Adds Undead Nightmare-Style Zombies and Other Missions

Red Dead Online's new update is now live on PC and consoles.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 July 2025 19:53 IST
Red Dead Online Gets Surprise Update That Adds Undead Nightmare-Style Zombies and Other Missions

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The “Strange Tales of the Plague” mission adds zombies to Red Dead Online

Highlights
  • Rockstar is rumoured to be working on a next-gen patch for RDR 2
  • Red Dead Online players will get additional rewards this month
  • The update adds four new Telegram missions
Advertisement

Rockstar Games has released a new update for Red Dead Online out of the blue, adding new missions, rewards and additional content to the game. The update, called “Strange Tales of the West”, includes four new Telegram missions, acquired at any post office or from the lockbox at the player's camp, that each come with a specific theme — one very reminiscent of the Undead Nightmare expansions to Red Dead Redemption. The Strange Tales of the West update is now available to Red Dead Online players on PC and consoles.

Red Dead Online Gets New Update

The Red Dead Online update comes as a surprise to players as Rockstar had largely halted major updates to the game in 2022. Strange Tales of the West includes four new Telegram missions, all of which will require players to investigate unexplained and weird phenomena.

The first, titled “Strange Tales of the Plague”, brings back an Undead Nightmare-style zombie-themed mission to Red Dead Online. The mission is based around a strange plague spreading in Armadillo that turns people into undead creatures. “It'll fall on you to retrieve several of these diseased corpses for scientific examination, if you can avoid infection and fend off attacks from a resurgent cell of nearby cultists,” Rockstar's description reads in its newswire post about the update.

Then there's science-fiction-themed “Strange Tales of Modern Science”, that takes players to Brathwaite Manor to take down a robotic enemy. “Strange Tales of the Bayou” has players investigating strange occurrences in and around the swamps of Lagras. And finally, “Strange Tales of the Wilderness” tasks players with tracking down a scientist gone missing in the Tall Trees region on the map.

The update also comes with several rewards, including additional gold, XP and RDO$ (in-game currency) for completing Telegram missions and other activities.

Additionally, players who jump into Red Dead Online this month will receive the Rebellion Poncho, among other rewards. The update also adds a new community-based outfit.

A major Red Dead Online update with new missions is rare considering Rockstar had stopped major updates for the title in 2022. The new update has thus sparked speculation around a reported Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen patch.

Back in May, Gamereactor, citing sources close to Rockstar Games, reported that a Switch 2 port of Red Dead Redemption 2 could arrive later this year, and the game could finally get a next-gen patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Rockstar, of course, has not announced or even hinted at a next-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The game originally launched on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018 and arrived on PC a year later. Red Dead Redemption 2 does not yet have a native app on current-generation consoles and is locked to 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Foldable iPhone Enters Prototype Production, May Launch in Second Half of 2026 Launch: Report

Related Stories

Red Dead Online Gets Surprise Update That Adds Undead Nightmare-Style Zombies and Other Missions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of India Launch
  2. Honor X9c 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications and Colours Revealed
  3. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Red Magic Astra Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  5. WhatsApp Business Users Can Soon Use AI Chatbot to Recommend Products
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  7. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
  8. Grammarly Wants to Create a Productivity Platform With AI Agents
  9. Honor Magic V5 Launched: Just 4.1mm Thin, Packs a 6,100mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Dead Online Gets Surprise Update That Adds Undead Nightmare-Style Zombies and Other Missions
  2. Foldable iPhone Enters Prototype Production, May Launch in Second Half of 2026 Launch: Report
  3. Honor Magic V5 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7.95-Inch 2K Foldable Main Display
  4. WhatsApp Business to Soon Get AI Chatbot That Can Make Product Recommendations
  5. Vivo X Fold 5 Colour Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Alienware Area-51, Alienware Aurora Desktops With Latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts on Electronics and Bank Offers Revealed
  8. Grammarly Announces Plans to Acquire Email App Superhuman to Create Agentic Productivity Platform
  9. WWE 2K25 Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 This Month, Pre-Orders Now Live
  10. Ferrari Amalfi Unveiled With Twin-Turbo V8 Engine, 320 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »