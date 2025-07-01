The Brutalist Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

The Brutalist features the story of an architect, Laszlo Toth, who the government constantly tortures due to changing borders. She decides to escape the country and fly to the United States. So, as the war ends, he and his wife Erzsebet flee to the US to start over. Here is when Laszlo's life changes when he meets a wealthy client, Harrison Lee Van Buren, as his architectural talent gets noticed. Laszlo flies to Pennsylvania, but here is the catch: there is a steep price for power and legacy.

When and Where to watch The Brutalist?

The movie is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar. Customers need to subscribe to the platform in order to watch this film from the comfort of their homes.

Cast and Crew of The Brutalist

Written and directed by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold. The top cast comprises Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce. In contrast, the supporting cast includes Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Issac De Bankole, Alessandro Nivola, Ariane Labed, Michael Epp, Salvatore Sansone and Charlie Esango.

The Storyline of The Brutalist

The Brutalist covers the story of a visionary architect named Laszlo Toth, who flew from Europe to the United States for a better future, along with his wife, to start over. When a wealthy client notices his architectural talent and offers something big to Laszlo, he is made to fly to Pennsylvania as an independent immigrant, and his life completely changes. But there is a steep price to pay for power and legacy, so what will Laszlo choose? For this, one can binge on the show today.

Reception

The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.3/10.