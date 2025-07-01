Technology News
English Edition

The Brutalist Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

The Brutalist is the story of a visionary architect who flies to the USA after the World War; he has to pay a hefty price to get a big project from a client.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 July 2025 20:45 IST
The Brutalist Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

The Brutalist is all set to release on 28 June 2025 only on Jio Hotstar

Highlights
  • Adrien Brody plays architect Laslo Toth, who moves to the USA post-WWII
  • Aiming to start over with his wife, he settles in the U.S
  • A wealthy man offers a project in Pennsylvania, but at a high cost
Advertisement

The Brutalist features the story of an architect, Laszlo Toth, who the government constantly tortures due to changing borders. She decides to escape the country and fly to the United States. So, as the war ends, he and his wife Erzsebet flee to the US to start over. Here is when Laszlo's life changes when he meets a wealthy client, Harrison Lee Van Buren, as his architectural talent gets noticed. Laszlo flies to Pennsylvania, but here is the catch: there is a steep price for power and legacy.

When and Where to watch The Brutalist?

The movie is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar. Customers need to subscribe to the platform in order to watch this film from the comfort of their homes.  

Cast and Crew of The Brutalist

Written and directed by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold. The top cast comprises Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce. In contrast, the supporting cast includes Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Issac De Bankole, Alessandro Nivola, Ariane Labed, Michael Epp, Salvatore Sansone and Charlie Esango.

The Storyline of The Brutalist

The Brutalist covers the story of a visionary architect named Laszlo Toth, who flew from Europe to the United States for a better future, along with his wife, to start over. When a wealthy client notices his architectural talent and offers something big to Laszlo, he is made to fly to Pennsylvania as an independent immigrant, and his life completely changes. But there is a steep price to pay for power and legacy, so what will Laszlo choose? For this, one can binge on the show today.

Reception

A visionary architect stuck between his career and wanting to start a new life moves from Europe to the USA with his wife and meets a wealthy client, Laszlo; the architect has to pay a steep price. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.3/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Brutalist, Thriller, OTT Release, Jio Hotsrtar, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta Reportedly Planning to Acquire Startup PlayAI and Some of Its Employees
Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 30,000: Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 10R, Poco X7 Pro, More

Related Stories

The Brutalist Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G96 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G First Impressions
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features Revealed; Availability Details Confirmed
  5. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover a Gigantic Supernova Remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud
  2. The Old Guard 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch It Online?
  3. In The Lost Lands OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. The Brutalist Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Restructures AI Division, Creates Meta Superintelligence Labs
  6. Baidu Releases Ernie 4.5 Series AI Models in Open-Source, Offers Multi-Hardware Toolkits
  7. Apple Loses Bid to Dismiss US Smartphone Monopoly Case
  8. OpenAI Says It Has No Plan to Use Google's In-House Chip
  9. PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked in India: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini With 6.3-Inch Display, Different Camera Layout Said to Be in Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »