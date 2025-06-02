Technology News
Pelli Kani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Pelli Kani is a Telugu Comedy Film that follows the story of a young man struggling to get married due to his father's stance on dowry

Updated: 2 June 2025 21:36 IST
Pelli Kani, a Telugu comedy film, is set for its theatrical release on June 5, 2025! Don’t miss it

  • Pelli Kani is All Set To Release on ETV Win on June 5, 2025
  • A man trapped in a loop of failed marriage proposals drives this comic
  • Prasad defies society, superstitions, and his father's dowry belief
Pelli Kani, a Telugu Comedy drama, is set to return on ETV Win on June 5. The movie follows the story of a man struggling to get married due to his father's dowry stance. The movie will surely bring fun to your family and emphasize a strong social message. It was earlier released in theatres on March 21, 2025. The movie features Sapthagiri in the lead role. Interestingly, the movie is directed by Akhil Verma and Y.N Lohit.

When and Where To Watch Pelli Kani

If you haven't seen the movie in theatres, this small-town Telugu comedy-drama is set to stream on ETV Win starting on June 5.

Cast and Crew of Pelli Kani

The movie has a strong cast, including Sapthagiri, who leads the film with his signature comic timing and charm. The other cast in the supporting roles are led by Priyanka Sharma, Murlydhar Goud, Annapurnamma, Vadlamani Shrinivas, Promodini Pammi, Mahboob Basha, Laxman Meesala, Rohini and Ramprasad are amongst the others.

The movie was written and directed by Akhil Verma and Y.N. Lohit. Akhil Verma gives the dialogue of the film.

The Storyline of Pelli Kani

Pelli Kani is hilarious yet raises questions about some social norms. The movie follows the story of Katnam Prasad, played by Sapthagiri, a small-town man. He is stuck in the loop of failed marriage proposals. That is because his father denies dowry, which is also the core conflict of the movie. Every time Prasad thinks he is ready to get married, his father throws an orthodox step in his life.

Prasad gets sick and tired and seeks help from a swami. On consulting with the swami, Prasad is informed the problem lies in his own house; what follows next is fun, laughter, and comedy and how Prasad tackles his family, society, and superstitions while building his own life is a tale worth watching.

Reception

After its successful theatrical release, Pelli Kani is all set to stream on ETV Win on June 5, 2025. The movie has an IMDB Rating of 7.5/10.

 

