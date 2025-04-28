Technology News
English Edition

Muthayya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Watch Muthayya, an inspiring story of a 70-year-old man who is delayed in fulfilling his dreams of acting in films.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 April 2025 16:50 IST
Muthayya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: X/Bhaskhar Maurya

K. Sudhakar Reddy starrer Muthayya, an award-winning movie, is set to launch on ETV Win on May 1, 2025

Highlights
  • Award-winning Muthayya to be aired on May 1, 2025, on the OTT, ETV Win
  • K. Sudhakar Reddy, who stars as Muthayya, plays a 70-year-old inspiring m
  • This emotional yet inspiring movie is written and directed by Bhasakar
Advertisement

Muthayya is an award-winning Telugu film with social drama that has touched many souls at various film festivals. The movie is a heart-winner for those who enjoy the story of dreams, endurance and resilience. Muthayya is now released on the OTT platform, so that all the viewers can enjoy this master piece that got awarded at the Kolkata International Film Festival. The movie focuses on small, genuine moments that resonate with real life. Rural life simplicity is depicted by the production, with performances adding warmth and authenticity to the story.

When and Where to Watch Muthayya

This inspiring story is going to be released on the OTT platform ETV Win from May 1, 2025. ETV Win has announced the release via a post on X on April 26, 2025. Viewers can enjoy this inspiring story of a 70-year-old man who dares to fulfil his dream.

Plot and Trailer of Muthayya

Muthayya brings to life the journey of a 70-year-old man from a small town in Telangana who refuses to give up on his lifelong dream of acting in films. Instead of settling into a quiet old age, Muthayya wakes up every day fueled by his passion for cinema. With the help of his young friend Malli, he sets out to chase a dream that many around him have long written off as impossible.The trailer captures the gentle humour, stubborn hope, and emotional weight of Muthayya's story. It's a bittersweet story of the world of dreams that went delayed, yet not forgotten

Cast and Crew of Muthayya

The cast showcases K. Sudhakar Reddy as Muthayya, Arun Raj as Malli, Paviitra in a supporting role, Mouli and more in other roles. The director of the film is Bhaskar Maurya.It is produced by Vamsi Karumanchi and Vrinda Prasad under the banner of Hylife Entertainments Pvt Ltd and Fictionary Entertainment LLP.

Reception of Muthayya

The movie has already captured love and attention by being awarded the best film at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival. Further, it gained the Jury Award at the Indic Film Utsav 2022. With a sensitive portrayal of emotions and the stellar performance of K. Sudhakar Reddy, the movie has been loved by its audience with an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ETV, OTT, Telugu film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Thangamagan Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know
Google Reportedly Pays an ‘Enormous Sum of Money’ to Preinstall the Gemini App on Samsung Devices

Related Stories

Muthayya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Cameras, Buttons Revealed in Leaked Images
  3. Realme GT 7 Will Launch in India Soon With 6-Hour 120 FPS BGMI Support
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  6. Microsoft's Contentious Recall Feature is Rolling Out to Copilot+ PCs
  7. Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Asus ROG Strix Laptops With RTX 5000 Series GPU to Launch in India on May 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Has a Hidden Shortcut That Switches from Ask Photos to Classic Search
  2. Untold: The Liver King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch The Raw Story Behind Brian Johnson’s Wild Rise Online?
  3. Muthayya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Thangamagan Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know
  5. Western Digital WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD With 7.2GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400e; Could Outperform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  7. Google Reportedly Pays an ‘Enormous Sum of Money’ to Preinstall the Gemini App on Samsung Devices
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Said to Be Equipped With Titanium Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection
  9. Vodafone Idea Brings 5G Services to Chandigarh and Patna; Delhi, Bengaluru Expansion to Follow Next Month
  10. Asus ROG Strix Laptops With RTX 5000 Series GPU to Launch in India on May 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »