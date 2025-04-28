Muthayya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Muthayya is an award-winning Telugu film with social drama that has touched many souls at various film festivals. The movie is a heart-winner for those who enjoy the story of dreams, endurance and resilience. Muthayya is now released on the OTT platform, so that all the viewers can enjoy this master piece that got awarded at the Kolkata International Film Festival. The movie focuses on small, genuine moments that resonate with real life. Rural life simplicity is depicted by the production, with performances adding warmth and authenticity to the story.

When and Where to Watch Muthayya

This inspiring story is going to be released on the OTT platform ETV Win from May 1, 2025. ETV Win has announced the release via a post on X on April 26, 2025. Viewers can enjoy this inspiring story of a 70-year-old man who dares to fulfil his dream.

Plot and Trailer of Muthayya

Muthayya brings to life the journey of a 70-year-old man from a small town in Telangana who refuses to give up on his lifelong dream of acting in films. Instead of settling into a quiet old age, Muthayya wakes up every day fueled by his passion for cinema. With the help of his young friend Malli, he sets out to chase a dream that many around him have long written off as impossible.The trailer captures the gentle humour, stubborn hope, and emotional weight of Muthayya's story. It's a bittersweet story of the world of dreams that went delayed, yet not forgotten

Cast and Crew of Muthayya

The cast showcases K. Sudhakar Reddy as Muthayya, Arun Raj as Malli, Paviitra in a supporting role, Mouli and more in other roles. The director of the film is Bhaskar Maurya.It is produced by Vamsi Karumanchi and Vrinda Prasad under the banner of Hylife Entertainments Pvt Ltd and Fictionary Entertainment LLP.

Reception of Muthayya

The movie has already captured love and attention by being awarded the best film at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival. Further, it gained the Jury Award at the Indic Film Utsav 2022. With a sensitive portrayal of emotions and the stellar performance of K. Sudhakar Reddy, the movie has been loved by its audience with an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10.