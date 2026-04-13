Pochamma is an upcoming supernatural thriller Telugu web series that has been produced by Shruti Naidu. The trailer for the show is out, and it seems to be highly promising with dark sequences and chilling instances. The plot of the web series is seemingly centred around an intense character, where there will be morals, dilemmas, and deep-rooted secrets. This web series has a release date, and the starcast looks strong as ever. Also, the series will offer horrors, divinity, and unsettling elements.

When and Where to Watch Pochamma

This web series will drop on April 17, 2026, exclusively on AhaTamil in two different languages, including Tamil and Telugu. Also, this series will have early access for the AhaGold Subscribers.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pochamma

As witnessed in the trailer, this Ahaoroginal series begins with the tagline - Your Sin Has a Witness. This web series will revolve around an intense character, where themes of supernatural retribution, guilt, and unwavering secrets will be explored. Also, the story will naturally delve deep into the moral dilemmas and uncovered secrets. This show is promised to be packed with high-dose entertainment and chilling supernatural sequences. Furthermore, the series will involve close interactions amongst the characters and a mystical thriller that certainly will keep the audience hooked to their seats.

Cast and Crew of Pochamma

Directed by Ramesh Indira, this show features an elegant starcast including Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, Balaji Manohar, and Sri Pooja in the key roles. The music composition for this Aha original series has been done by L.V. Ganesan, while Shreesha Kuduvalli is the cinematographer.

Reception of Pochamma

The show is yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.