Prasar Bharati, has officially launched its OTT platform, 'Waves,' during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The platform aims to provide a wide range of content, blending traditional and modern entertainment and is available on both Android and iOS. Featuring over 65 live TV channels and content in more than 12 languages, it caters to a diverse audience, with offerings ranging from classic television shows to contemporary series, across genres like infotainment, education, and gaming.

Key Features of Waves

Waves hosts a variety of content, including 65 live TV channels, video-on-demand options, free-to-play games, and e-commerce services through partnerships with ONDC, the company said in a statement. It is available in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Konkani, with a content mix that spans infotainment, education, and regional programming. Popular shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat are available alongside newer offerings, such as Fauji 2.0 and Kicking Balls.

Supporting Local Creators and Cultural Heritage

The platform also showcases student films and supports emerging content creators, offering a platform for young talent. Collaborations with film schools like FTII and Annapurna Film School are set to contribute to Waves' growing content library. Live events such as Mann Ki Baat and international sports like the US Premier League Cricket Tournament are also featured. Waves further promotes cybersecurity awareness through campaigns like Cyber Alert.

Future Prospects and Expansion

In line with the Digital India initiative, Waves aims to bridge the digital divide by offering accessible content in rural areas. Through strategic partnerships with ministries and organisations, it plans to provide docudramas, historical documentaries, and regional programming, which will be available to users nationwide. This diverse and inclusive approach positions Waves as a competitive player in India's OTT market.