Technology News
English Edition

Prasar Bharati Launches 'Waves' OTT Platform with Live TV, Regional Shows, and More

'Waves' OTT by Prasar Bharati brings live TV, regional shows, and free games to users nationwide.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 November 2024 23:26 IST
Prasar Bharati Launches 'Waves' OTT Platform with Live TV, Regional Shows, and More

Photo Credit: YouTube/DD India

Waves hosts a variety of content, including 65 live TV channels, video-on-demand options

Highlights
  • 'Waves' OTT offers 65 live TV channels and regional content
  • Features free-to-play games and ONDC e-commerce integration
  • Supports local creators and cultural heritage with regional programming
Advertisement

Prasar Bharati, has officially launched its OTT platform, 'Waves,' during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The platform aims to provide a wide range of content, blending traditional and modern entertainment and is available on both Android and iOS. Featuring over 65 live TV channels and content in more than 12 languages, it caters to a diverse audience, with offerings ranging from classic television shows to contemporary series, across genres like infotainment, education, and gaming.

Key Features of Waves

Waves hosts a variety of content, including 65 live TV channels, video-on-demand options, free-to-play games, and e-commerce services through partnerships with ONDC, the company said in a statement. It is available in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Konkani, with a content mix that spans infotainment, education, and regional programming. Popular shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat are available alongside newer offerings, such as Fauji 2.0 and Kicking Balls.

Supporting Local Creators and Cultural Heritage

The platform also showcases student films and supports emerging content creators, offering a platform for young talent. Collaborations with film schools like FTII and Annapurna Film School are set to contribute to Waves' growing content library. Live events such as Mann Ki Baat and international sports like the US Premier League Cricket Tournament are also featured. Waves further promotes cybersecurity awareness through campaigns like Cyber Alert.

Future Prospects and Expansion

In line with the Digital India initiative, Waves aims to bridge the digital divide by offering accessible content in rural areas. Through strategic partnerships with ministries and organisations, it plans to provide docudramas, historical documentaries, and regional programming, which will be available to users nationwide. This diverse and inclusive approach positions Waves as a competitive player in India's OTT market.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Prasar Bharati, OTT platform, Waves, live TV, regional content, education, India, infotainment, local creators, e-commerce, free games
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which is Better?
Nubia Z70 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Prasar Bharati Launches 'Waves' OTT Platform with Live TV, Regional Shows, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Now Live With Discounts on Galaxy Wearables
  2. iPhone 17 Slim Design, Price Range, Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  3. Study finds Irminger Sea key to Atlantic current's stability
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Human Cell Atlas Mapping 37 Trillion Human Cells for Disease Insights
  2. Irminger Sea’s Crucial Role in Atlantic Ocean Current Collapse Identified
  3. Mars’ Moons Phobos and Deimos Could Be Asteroid Debris, New Study Reveals
  4. Honda to Double EV Range by 2029 With Solid-State Batteries
  5. Jaguar Reveals New Logo and Next-Gen Electric Vehicle Ahead of 2026 Launch
  6. Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV with 620km Range, Advanced Features Unveiled
  7. Telangana EV Policy 2024: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku, Adithattu, and More
  9. Mismatched Season 3 OTT Release Date: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli Starrer Series to Stream Next Month
  10. Lineman OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »