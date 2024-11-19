The high-budget action film Martin, starring Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, is now available for streaming on two OTT platforms. Directed by A.P. Arjun and with a storyline written by actor and filmmaker Arjun Sarja, the movie was initially released in cinemas earlier this year but failed to meet box office expectations. Despite its underwhelming theatrical performance, the film has found its way to digital platforms, where it is streaming in multiple languages.

When and Where to Watch Martin

Martin has been made available on Amazon Prime Video in several regional languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, Aha has begun streaming the Telugu version for its subscribers.

Official Trailer and Plot of Martin

The trailer of Martin shows an intense action drama with high stakes. The plot revolves around an Indian Navy officer, Arjun, played by Dhruva Sarja, who is captured by Pakistani authorities during an attack. Injected with a drug that erases his memory, Arjun struggles to uncover his identity and remember his past. The story intertwines mystery and action as questions arise about his connection to the elusive gangster Martin and the secrets held within mysterious containers.

Cast and Crew of Martin

The ensemble cast includes Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead, alongside Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. The film's background score by Ravi Basrur and music composed by Mani Sharma contribute significantly to its appeal. Cinematography was handled by Satya Hegde, while editing credits go to K.M. Prakash and Mahesh S. Reddy.