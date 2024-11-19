Technology News
English Edition

IFFI 2024 Best Web Series Nominees: Kota Factory, Jubilee, Kala Pani, and More

IFFI 2024 has revealed the Best Web Series shortlist, featuring five top OTT shows exploring diverse themes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2024 23:03 IST
IFFI 2024 Best Web Series Nominees: Kota Factory, Jubilee, Kala Pani, and More

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Doordarshan National

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Highlights
  • Best Web Series Award shortlist includes five acclaimed OTT titles
  • Nominees include Kota Factory, Jubilee, Ayali, Lampan, and Kala Pani
  • Winners to receive ₹10 lakh, certificates, and industry recognition
Advertisement

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20-28, 2024, has revealed the five web series competing for the prestigious Best Web Series (OTT) Award. This honour, introduced at last year's edition, recognises excellence in storytelling on digital platforms. A cash prize of ₹10 lakh, certificates and recognition for the creators, directors, producers and platforms associated with the winning series will be awarded.

Nominees for the Best Web Series (OTT) Award

Kota Factory

Created by Saurabh Khanna, the series explores the high-pressure world of students in Kota, Rajasthan, as they prepare for competitive exams. The portrayal of academic challenges and emotional struggles has garnered acclaim.
Platform: Netflix

Kala Pani

Directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, this series unfolds against the backdrop of the Andaman Islands, blending themes of survival and emotional discovery. Its mix of suspense and personal drama has captivated audiences.
Platform: Netflix

Lampan

Created by Nipun Dharmadhikari, this heartfelt story examines the social and emotional dilemmas faced by a rural Indian child. It explores themes of identity and community through sensitive storytelling.
Platform: Sony Liv

Ayali

Directed by Muthukumar, this socially-driven drama highlights the lives of women in a conservative setting. It sheds light on the tension between traditional expectations and the desire for personal freedom.
Platform: Zee5

Jubilee

Created by Vikramaditya Motwane, this period drama depicts the post-independence era of Indian cinema, focusing on the aspirations and struggles of filmmakers and actors during a transformative cultural period.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Winners will be announced during the festival.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: IFFI 2024, Best web series, OTT Awards, Kota Factory, jubilee, Indian Cinema, Goa Film Festival
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024
Martin Starring Dhruva Sarja Streaming Now on Prime Video and Aha in Multiple Languages
IFFI 2024 Best Web Series Nominees: Kota Factory, Jubilee, Kala Pani, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher with Unlimited 5G Data
  2. When and Where To Watch Vikkatakavi, a Thrilling Tale of Mystery
  3. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  4. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  5. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  6. This Is How Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Made Possible
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G May Be the First A-Series Model With 45W Charging
  8. Did NASA's Viking mission accidentally harm life on Mars?
  9. ChatGPT Diagnoses Illnesses Better Than Human Doctors: Study
  10. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient 2,600-Year-Old Inscription in Turkey Finally Decoded: Here's What it Means?
  2. Solitary Dolphin in Baltic Sea Talks to Himself, Researchers Think it's a Sign of Loneliness
  3. New Research Explains Zebra Pattern in Radio Waves from Crab Nebula
  4. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More
  5. IFFI 2024 Best Web Series Nominees: Kota Factory, Jubilee, Kala Pani, and More
  6. Martin Starring Dhruva Sarja Streaming Now on Prime Video and Aha in Multiple Languages
  7. Blue Origin Targets November 22 for Next Space Tourism Flight NS-28
  8. Vivesini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Movie Online?
  9. Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Teaser Announced
  10. Severe Bomb Cyclone Threatens West Coast with Intense Rain and Winds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »