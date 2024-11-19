The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20-28, 2024, has revealed the five web series competing for the prestigious Best Web Series (OTT) Award. This honour, introduced at last year's edition, recognises excellence in storytelling on digital platforms. A cash prize of ₹10 lakh, certificates and recognition for the creators, directors, producers and platforms associated with the winning series will be awarded.

Nominees for the Best Web Series (OTT) Award

Kota Factory

Created by Saurabh Khanna, the series explores the high-pressure world of students in Kota, Rajasthan, as they prepare for competitive exams. The portrayal of academic challenges and emotional struggles has garnered acclaim.

Platform: Netflix

Kala Pani

Directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, this series unfolds against the backdrop of the Andaman Islands, blending themes of survival and emotional discovery. Its mix of suspense and personal drama has captivated audiences.

Platform: Netflix

Lampan

Created by Nipun Dharmadhikari, this heartfelt story examines the social and emotional dilemmas faced by a rural Indian child. It explores themes of identity and community through sensitive storytelling.

Platform: Sony Liv

Ayali

Directed by Muthukumar, this socially-driven drama highlights the lives of women in a conservative setting. It sheds light on the tension between traditional expectations and the desire for personal freedom.

Platform: Zee5

Jubilee

Created by Vikramaditya Motwane, this period drama depicts the post-independence era of Indian cinema, focusing on the aspirations and struggles of filmmakers and actors during a transformative cultural period.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Winners will be announced during the festival.