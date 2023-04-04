Technology News

Priyanka stood her ground on the recent controversy, but added that she has moved on and made peace with it.

Written by Vaibhavi Risbood, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 4 April 2023 11:25 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Citadel kicks off its global tour with the lead actors Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Mumbai

Highlights
  • Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden were in Mumbai for Citadel's premiere
  • The lead actor revealed her career non-negotiables at the event
  • Citadel premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 28

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden discussed their upcoming series Citadel ahead of its Asia Pacific premiere, at a press conference held in Mumbai. Citadel is a spy series featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles, along with seasoned talents such as Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in supporting roles. The six-episode series has been produced by the acclaimed Russo Brothers' company AGBO, and showrunner David Weil, and will premiere on Prime Video on April 28.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays Nadia Sinh in the series, said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise - an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity, and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones but also by hearing how people speak and delving into the culture. And this show has an incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn't even know the story, and I said ‘yep, doing it'.”

Actor Richard Madden, who plays the character Mason Kane in the series, added, “Citadel has been incredibly physically demanding. But I think that's what really is dreamy. It's not simply a gun show or a fight sequence. This is how these two characters interact physically and how they dance together. We learn a little more about the two of them in each action sequence. Just like in the drama scenes, the stakes are so high because of the adrenaline of what's going on. The show just works both in the drama and action sequences.”

Priyanka Chopra, who was recently in the news for her controversial comments about being cornered in Bollywood on a podcast, took a moment to emphasise her stand on controversy, “When I was on a podcast, I was asked about my life journey. So, I was speaking about the truth of my journey. Now I am confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now, where I am, I was okay ‘enough' to articulate what I felt. I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred. But I forgave and moved on long ago and made peace with it. That's why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner and in a safe space.”

The actress also revealed the factors that are non-negotiable for her when it comes to taking up projects. “I can't work with people I don't like anymore. It's really a non-negotiable for me. I have to admire and look up to the people I am surrounded with. I have been doing this for a very long time. I want to be excited about going to work. I want to be inspired about going to work, and that has become non-negotiable for me. So, when I meet people I am going to work with, I take mental notes. But that truly is something that has become truly important to me since I have evolved,” Priyanka added.

Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28. The series will open with two episodes on premiere, followed by one episode releasing every week till May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in various international languages, and will be available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Citadel

Citadel

  • Release Date 28 April 2023
  • Genre Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall
  • Producer
    Anthony Russo, Joseph Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, David Weil, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Newton Thomas Sigel, Patrick Moran
Further reading: Citadel, Amazon, Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video, Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Streaming, OTT, Tv Series, India
