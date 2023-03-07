Technology News

Citadel will also have local spin-offs, including one being produced in India.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 March 2023 12:32 IST
Citadel, Starring Priyanka Chopra, Releasing April 28 on Prime Video: Watch the Trailer Now

Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles

Highlights
  • Citadel’s trailer is now available to watch
  • The show also stars Stanley Tucci in a prominent role
  • The first season will have six episodes

Citadel, the sci-fi drama series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The series has been created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, and is executive-produced by the Russo brothers, famous for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and on classic shows such as Community and Arrested Development. The official trailer for Citadel has also dropped, giving a glance into what viewers can expect from the series which will have a six-episode run in the first season.

As part of the build up to the release on April 28, Prime Video has released the trailer for Citadel in six languages. The show's original language is English, but it will be available with dubbing in five Indian languages as well — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Globally, the show will be available to stream in over 240 countries where Prime Video is available.

The upcoming series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles as spies Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively, with Stanley Tucci playing a supporting role. The show follows a former independent global spy agency which Mason and Nadia were once a part of, which was destroyed by Manticore, a global crime syndicate. Although their memories were wiped as they narrowly escaped, the two spies are drafted to fight back against Manticore and help to take down the syndicate.

Interestingly, Citadel will also see multiple localised versions, including one produced in India. The Indian version of Citadel will be starring Varun Dhawan, and will be helmed by duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (known for Family Man) as showrunners, writers, and directors. The series began filming in January, but there is no release window as of now.

  • Release Date 28 April 2023
  • Genre Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall
  • Producer
    Anthony Russo, Joseph Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, David Weil, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Newton Thomas Sigel, Patrick Moran
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
