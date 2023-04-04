Technology News

ETH Sees Gains Against BTC’s Small Losses, Majority Altcoins See Minor Profits

With a small loss of 0.10 percent, Bitcoin is trading at the price point of $27,845 (roughly Rs. 22.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2023 11:27 IST
The market valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.16 trillion

Highlights
  • Ripple, Binance USD saw losses
  • Stellar also reeled-in losses
  • Shiba Inu registered profits

Bitcoin opened with a small loss of 0.10 percent on Tuesday, April 4. The price point at which Bitcoin is trading at $27,845 (roughly Rs. 22.8 lakh). The world's oldest cryptocurrency has been maintaining a similar price point for the last few days. In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin rose by $138 (roughly Rs. 11,345). Investors eagerly anticipate the release of fresh data on productivity and jobs in the US this week, hence, the price of Bitcoin could fluctuate in the coming days.

Ether with small profits on the other hand, continued to outshine loss laden BTC for the second consecutive day. With a profit of 1.53 percent, the value of ETH currently stands at $1,807 (roughly Rs. 1.4 lakh).

The crypto price chart divided in two parts, with some altcoins following BTC on the loss-trail and the others on the profit path, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

Stablecoins Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD recorded losses following Bitcoin.

Uniswap, Stellar, and Binance Coin also settled in losses.

“Bullish investor sentiments have sustained with the start of the new week. There has also been an increase in the fear and greed index of 63 tilting towards greed, as of April 3,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360.

Among profit-making altcoins, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, and Polkadot made a mark.

Both meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin recorded profits.

DOGE actually grew by 22 percent in the last 24 hours, after Elon Musk replaced the Twitter bird logo on the micro-blogging platform with Dogecoin's dog logo. The current value of DOGE stands at $0.095 (roughly Rs. 7.81).

“Celo (CELO) and Swipe (SWIPE) have been the top gainers on WazirX in the last 24 hours,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.86 percent to reach the valuation of $1.17 trillion (roughly Rs. 96,02,678 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

