Technology News
loading

Citadel India: Varun Dhawan to Lead Indian Instalment of Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video Franchise

Filmmaking duo Raj and DK helm the series, with filming commencing in January 2023.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 December 2022 12:27 IST
Citadel India: Varun Dhawan to Lead Indian Instalment of Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video Franchise

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan

Highlights
  • Raj and DK were responsible for the Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man
  • Citadel is described as an expansive spy series with regional spin-offs
  • The US instalment of Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden

Varun Dhawan will lead the Indian instalment of the big-budget spy series Citadel, making his streaming debut with Amazon Prime Video. Amazon made the announcement on Tuesday, with producers Anthony and Joe Russo — collectively called the Russo Brothers — welcoming the Bollywood actor to the Citadel universe in a tweet. The Citadel India spin-off series, which is set to begin filming in January 2023, will be helmed by the filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Raj and DK) — best known for The Family Man — serving as showrunners, writers, and directors. Further details on the cast and a potential release window will be revealed in time.

“We are thrilled to see yet another production within the Citadel universe commencing, this time in India. We, and all of AGBO, consider it an honour to be collaborating with filmmakers as inspiring as DK and Raj, who bring a unique vision, style, and tone to our collection of global series,” executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said in a prepared statement. “And, we can't wait to see how this remarkable cast brings their and Sita's imaginative characters to life.” The latter is in reference to the co-writer Sita R. Menon, who rose to prominence with 2013's Go Goa Gone. Additional local-language Citadel productions are also in the works, starting with an Italian version starring Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing).

The untitled Dhawan-led Indian Citadel series is set within the Russo's “Citadel universe,” which explores interconnected spy storylines, across various countries. The initial US-set version was greenlit back in 2020, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The White Tiger) and Richard Madden (Eternals) headlining, what is reportedly among the most expensive series to be produced — with a budget over $200 million (about Rs. 1,655 crore). The Russo Brothers are known for their contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which led to them founding their own AGBO studio in 2017.

Key credits include Extraction and The Gray Man, both of which are now available to stream on Netflix. With Citadel, the brothers are moving to Amazon Prime Video, alongside their subsequent regional instalments. Plot details on the Russo Brothers' Citadel are scarce, and it is merely described as “an expansive and groundbreaking global event series,” with spin-offs set in the Italian Alps, Brazil, France, Mexico, and aforementioned India.

“The Indian instalment of the distinctive and scintillating Citadel universe is amongst our most exciting projects, and collaborating with the Russo Brothers' AGBO has truly been a thrilling opportunity,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Amazon Prime Video. “After the phenomenal success of The Family Man, working with Raj & DK on this project feels like we're further cementing our creative partnership. We are certain that with this series, we will push the envelope several notches higher and present a truly immersive experience to our viewers.”

Currently, there is no release window for the Dhawan-led Indian instalment of Citadel.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: itadel, citadel india, varun dhawan citadel, citadel india series, varun dhawan, raj and dk, raj nidimoru, krishna dk, russo brothers, anthony russo, joe russo, citadel series, amazon prime video
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
Twitter Rolls Out Grey Tick Marks For Government Accounts After Giving Companies Gold Verification Badges
Featured video of the day
NDTV Exclusive Interview With the Music Genius AR Rahman
Citadel India: Varun Dhawan to Lead Indian Instalment of Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video Franchise
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Next Financial Crisis Will Come from Private Cryptocurrencies: RBI Governor
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  3. Ram Setu Prime Video Release Date Announced
  4. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  5. Infinix Hot 20 5G Review: 5G on a Budget
  6. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  9. Elon Musk Is Looking for 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Be Twitter's CEO
  10. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 to Get Android 13 Support, Beta Testing Launched: All You Need To Know
  2. Loki Season 2, Star Wars’ Ahsoka First Looks Lead Disney+ 2023 Sizzle Reel
  3. Government Asks YouTube to Take Down 3 Channels Spreading Fake News, Sensational Claims
  4. Ram Setu OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar Movie Out December 23 on Prime Video
  5. Ice Phishing Scams: What Are They and How Can Web3 Users Stay Clear of These Cyber Attacks
  6. Oppo Says New Flagship Phones Will Get 4 Years of ColorOS Updates, 5 Years of Security Patches
  7. Sam Bankman-Fried Signs Legal Papers Clearing Way for US Extradition to Face Fraud Charges, Official Says
  8. Tecno to Bring Laptops, TWS Earbuds, Smartwatches to India in 2023, Says Tecno India CEO: Report
  9. RBI Governor Says Next Financial Crisis Will Come from Private Cryptocurrencies
  10. Poco X5 Series Teased by Company's India Head, May Debut by February
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.