Pune Highway Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Pune Highway is a Thriller drama movie that has finally landed on your digital screens. Written and directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul Da Cunha, Pune Highway revolves around a group of friends who have been together since childhood, and find themselves trapped in a murder mystery. As the dead body is acquired from 200 km from their residential building, a lot of questions arise. Their connection has to pass the test. The movie is a multistarrer with prominent faces like Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, and more.

When and Where to Watch Pune Highway

Pune Highway is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pune Highway

Pune Highway is a thriller movie that follows three friends, who have been raised together in the same building, find themselves trapped in a murder mystery. A dead body is recovered from a lake, which is situated at a distance of 200 Km from their home. However, things take a wild turn when their friendship is put at stake due to their connection with the murder. As the investigation proceeds, some shocking truths are uncovered. The mystery and thrilling sequences within the movie keep the audience glued to their seats until the end.

Cast and Crew of Pune Highway

Pune Highway is a multi-starrer movie with some of the talented star cast like Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, Anuvab Pal, Sudeep Modak, Manjari Fadnnis, Shishir Sharma, Ketaki Narayan, and more. The writers and directors of the movie are Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul Da Cunha. The music composition of the movie has been delivered by Shor Police, while the cinematography has been done by Deep Metkar.

Reception of Pune Highway

Pune Highway was theatrically released on May 23rd, 2025, wherein it received a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.1/10.