The Good Wife OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Good Wife, featuring Priyamani and directed by Revathy, is a web series that covers courtroom drama and family issues. It is when Priyamani's husband is stuck in a legal battle, the family's reputation is on the line, and she revives her legal career. This is adapted from the American web series "The Good Wife." This Tamil drama will be available in other languages as well. The series is all set to release on JioHotstar from 4th July.

When and where should you watch The Good Wife?

The Tamil web series starring Priyamani will be released on OTT platform JioHotstar from July 04, 2025 onwards.

Cast of Good Wife

Directed by Revathy, with the lead actress Priyamani, who is one of the popular stars of the south, has worked in several movies and series, and is the lead protagonist in Good Wife. The other actors include Sampath Raj, Aari Arjun, and filmmaker Halitha Shameem, who has also written the Tamil adaptation of the series.

Storyline of Good Wife

As the lead in the web series Good Wife, Priyamani is a combination of legal proceedings and family drama. The story revolves around the protagonist as she resumes her career as a lawyer. At the same time, her husband gets stuck in a scandal, leading to an attack on their reputation in society. The story revolves around her journey as a lawyer who fights to get her husband's and family's reputation back in society with respect.

