Technology News
English Edition

The Good Wife OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Good Wife is a Tamil web series starring Priyamani as the lead, who revives her legal journey when her husband gets stuck in a scandal.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 July 2025 22:12 IST
The Good Wife OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Tamil web series starring Priyamani will be released on OTT platform JioHotstar

Highlights
  • The Tamil web series, starring Priyamani as the protagonist, is set to
  • The story covers legal drama and family disputes, while she tries to re
  • It surrounds the woman's life as a wife, while also handling her career
Advertisement

The Good Wife, featuring Priyamani and directed by Revathy, is a web series that covers courtroom drama and family issues. It is when Priyamani's husband is stuck in a legal battle, the family's reputation is on the line, and she revives her legal career. This is adapted from the American web series "The Good Wife." This Tamil drama will be available in other languages as well. The series is all set to release on JioHotstar from 4th July.

When and where should you watch The Good Wife?

The Tamil web series starring Priyamani will be released on OTT platform JioHotstar from July 04, 2025 onwards.

Cast of Good Wife

Directed by Revathy, with the lead actress Priyamani, who is one of the popular stars of the south, has worked in several movies and series, and is the lead protagonist in Good Wife. The other actors include Sampath Raj, Aari Arjun, and filmmaker Halitha Shameem, who has also written the Tamil adaptation of the series.

Storyline of Good Wife

As the lead in the web series Good Wife, Priyamani is a combination of legal proceedings and family drama. The story revolves around the protagonist as she resumes her career as a lawyer. At the same time, her husband gets stuck in a scandal, leading to an attack on their reputation in society. The story revolves around her journey as a lawyer who fights to get her husband's and family's reputation back in society with respect.

Reception

Good Wife is a Tamil web series starring Priyamani as the lead protagonist. It is an adaptation of the American web series, The Good Wife. In this series, the lead protagonist fights to save her family's reputation and legal career. This Tamil web series will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Good Wife, Priyamani, OTT Release, Legal, Lawyer, Family, JioHotstar, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Moonwalk OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Musical Drama Online?
Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Today: Know Price, Expected Features and Specifications

Related Stories

The Good Wife OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »