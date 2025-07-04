Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to launch next week as the company's next foldable phones. While details about the purported handsets' specifications, features, and pricing previously surfaced online, a publication has now shared images of accessories for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The South Korean tech giant could launch silicone, clear, faux leather, and carbon fibre cases, as well as an anti-reflective screen protector for both foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Clear Case Said to Feature Built-In Magnets

Android Headlines leaked images of three types of cases for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. The company will reportedly launch a Carbon Shield Case, Clear Case, and a Silicone Case. The renders of all three cases give us an idea of what to expect from these accessories.

Silicone cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (top) and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The Clear Case is equipped with a opaque grip with the world "Fold" embossed on it, and this case only covers the rear portion of the phone, according to the publication. Meanwhile, the new Carbon Shield Case is said to feature a small section that is designed to protect the cover display. The Silicone Case is seen in Black, Blue, Gray, and Mint colour options, with a kickstand embossed with the word "Fold".

In another report, the publication states that Samsung will launch a Clear Case, Kindsuit Case, and a Silicone Ring Case for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Clear Case is expected to be available in two variants that feature a ring that's located between the folding panels, and one of the clear case variants is said to have built-in magnets for wireless charging.

The Samsung Kindsuit case (faux leather) for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly be available in Black, Camel, and Taupe colourways. Customers will also be able to purchase a Silicone Ring Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, in Black, Blue, Coral, Mint, and Red colour options.

Both the Samsung Galazy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 can also be equipped with an optional first-party anti-reflective film to protect the cover display, according to the report. We'll have to wait until July 9, which is when Samsung is expected to unveil the foldable phones at the next Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event.