Pyaar Testing OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Comedy Starring Satyajeet Dubey Online

Pyaar Testing, a romantic comedy starring Satyajeet Dubey, debuts on ZEE5 on February 14, 2025, offering love and laughter.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 February 2025 21:34 IST
Pyaar Testing OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Comedy Starring Satyajeet Dubey Online

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Highlights
  • Pyaar Testing premieres on ZEE5 on February 14, 2025
  • Starring Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles
  • Romantic comedy exploring love, societal norms, and family dynamics
A romantic comedy series, Pyaar Testing, featuring Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur, has been scheduled for release on February 14, 2025. The show will be available on ZEE5. The series revolves around modern relationships, blending humor, drama and familial dynamics. The storyline is expected to explore themes of societal norms, personal insecurities, and the complexities of love. With its engaging plot and an appealing cast, the series is positioned as a must-watch for fans of the genre, making it a suitable addition to Valentine's Day entertainment.

When and Where to Watch Pyaar Testing

The romantic comedy Pyaar Testing is set to premiere on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day. The series will be released on the ZEE5 platform. This release allows viewers to access the show through a digital subscription service, making it widely accessible to audiences across different regions.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pyaar Testing

The first-look poster for Pyaar Testing presents a vibrant depiction of a traditional love story with contemporary elements. The characters, played by Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur, appear in contrasting moods, hinting at a complex romantic journey filled with misunderstandings and heartfelt moments. In the official trailer, we can see the series is expected to address relationship struggles involving societal norms, personal insecurities and familial expectations. The storyline revolves around a woman who decides to live with her prospective husband and his family before marriage, leading to a series of amusing and emotional situations. The setting of the series in Jaipur is likely to add a cultural touch to the narrative.

Cast and Crew of Pyaar Testing

Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur take on the lead roles in Pyaar Testing. The series has been directed by Sohani Kumar, who has described it as a blend of romance, drama, and humor, making it a suitable watch for families. The production has aimed to bring a fresh take on contemporary relationships while keeping the tone lighthearted and entertaining.

 

Further reading: Pyaar Testing, ZEE5, romantic comedy, Satyajeet Dubey, Plabita Borthakur, Valentine’s Day, new web series, modern relationships, Indian series
Pyaar Testing OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Comedy Starring Satyajeet Dubey Online
