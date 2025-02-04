Technology News
English Edition

Realme P3 Pro Design Leaked Online; Suggests Dual Rear Cameras

Realme P3 Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 15:05 IST
Realme P3 Pro Design Leaked Online; Suggests Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 Pro is expected to succeed the Realme P2 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme has officially started teasing the Realme P3 series series
  • This new device will come with GT Boost gaming technology
  • The handset is shown in a blue shade
Advertisement

Realme P3 series will launch soon in India and the lineup will include the standard Realme P3 and Realme P3 Pro. Realme is actively teasing the release of new phones through its social media handles and they are confirmed to be available for purchase through Flipkart. Ahead of the formal reveal, a new leak has unfolded the design of the Pro model. The alleged renders of the phone show a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Realme P3 Pro is likely to arrive with upgrades over last year's Realme P2 Pro. 

Realme P3 Pro Rear Design Leaked

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared alleged renders of Realme P3 Pro on X. The renders show the phone with a protective case, however, they do offer a glimpse at the rear camera design. It appears to have a dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash arranged in a circular-shaped camera module. Sensors and LED flash are arranged in a triangular format. The handset is shown in a blue shade.

The engraved text in the camera island indicates that Realme P3 Pro will have a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an f/1.8 aperture, and a 24mm focal length. 

Realme had officially started teasing the upcoming Realme P3 series series earlier this week. Flipkart has also created a dedicated microsite for the lineup. The Realme P3 Pro is confirmed to feature AI-powered GT Boost gaming technology for enhanced gaming experience. 

Recent leaks claimed that the Realme P3 Pro with the model number RMX5032 will launch in India in the third week of February. It is likely to boast 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is believed to come as a successor to Realme P2 Pro 5G, which was introduced in the country in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 21,999. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme P3, Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3 Series, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Need for Speed Developer Criterion Games Fully Working on Battlefield, but Racing Franchise Will Return
Kraken Obtains MiFID Licence to Launch Crypto Derivatives Trading in the EU

Related Stories

Realme P3 Pro Design Leaked Online; Suggests Dual Rear Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  2. India Expands Aadhaar Authentication to Public and Private Entities
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  5. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Analysis Reveals
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  7. Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Where to Watch Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Romantic Drama
  8. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Open View Once Media on Linked Devices Too
  9. Honor X9c India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. You Can Now Subscribe to Apple Music for 6 Months at Just $2.99
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Files Patent for Smart Ring Which May Be Able to Control Device Displays
  2. Realme P3 Pro Design Leaked Online; Suggests Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Kraken Obtains MiFID Licence to Launch Crypto Derivatives Trading in the EU
  4. Anthropic Developing Constitutional Classifiers to Safeguard AI Models From Jailbreak Attempts
  5. WhatsApp for Android Begins Testing Ability to Open View Once Media on Linked Devices
  6. Need for Speed Developer Criterion Games Fully Working on Battlefield, but Racing Franchise Will Return
  7. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  8. Salesforce Said to Cut 1,000 Roles While Hiring Salespeople for AI
  9. Apple Vision Pro to Receive visionOS Update With PS VR2 Controller Support This Year: Gurman
  10. Alphabet Faces Scrutiny on AI Spending as Google Cloud Growth Slows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »