Realme P3 series will launch soon in India and the lineup will include the standard Realme P3 and Realme P3 Pro. Realme is actively teasing the release of new phones through its social media handles and they are confirmed to be available for purchase through Flipkart. Ahead of the formal reveal, a new leak has unfolded the design of the Pro model. The alleged renders of the phone show a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Realme P3 Pro is likely to arrive with upgrades over last year's Realme P2 Pro.

Realme P3 Pro Rear Design Leaked

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared alleged renders of Realme P3 Pro on X. The renders show the phone with a protective case, however, they do offer a glimpse at the rear camera design. It appears to have a dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash arranged in a circular-shaped camera module. Sensors and LED flash are arranged in a triangular format. The handset is shown in a blue shade.

Your sorta first look at the realme P3 Pro 😀#realmeGTBoost #REALPASSIONNEVERDIES pic.twitter.com/aUGSOeXO1r — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 3, 2025

The engraved text in the camera island indicates that Realme P3 Pro will have a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an f/1.8 aperture, and a 24mm focal length.

Realme had officially started teasing the upcoming Realme P3 series series earlier this week. Flipkart has also created a dedicated microsite for the lineup. The Realme P3 Pro is confirmed to feature AI-powered GT Boost gaming technology for enhanced gaming experience.

Recent leaks claimed that the Realme P3 Pro with the model number RMX5032 will launch in India in the third week of February. It is likely to boast 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is believed to come as a successor to Realme P2 Pro 5G, which was introduced in the country in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 21,999.