Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Gripping Malayalam Mystery-Thriller Online?

Rekhachithram, the mystery-thriller, will be available for streaming on SonyLIV from March 7, 2025, following its successful theatrical run.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 February 2025 15:54 IST
Photo Credit: SonyLiv

Highlights
  • Rekhachithram premieres on SonyLIV on March 7, 2025
  • Box office hit with Rs 55.17 crore earnings
  • Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, starring Asif Ali and Mammootty
Malayalam mystery-thriller Rekhachithram is all set for its digital premiere after a successful theatrical run. Released in cinemas on January 9, 2025, the film received widespread attention for its gripping storyline and strong performances. Within 35 days of its release, the film managed to collect Rs 55.17 crore at the box office. Fans who missed the theatrical experience can now watch it online. Rekhachithram will be available for streaming on SonyLIV from March 7, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Rekhachithram

The digital rights of Rekhachithram have been acquired by SonyLIV. The film will start streaming on the platform on March 7, 2025. Subscribers of SonyLIV will be able to watch the movie in multiple resolutions based on their internet bandwidth. The release time will likely follow the platform's usual update schedule, making it available at midnight.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rekhachithram

The official trailer of Rekhachithram introduced audiences to its intriguing premise. The film is set in Malakkappara and follows the journey of Vivek, a police officer who resumes duty as a Station House Officer (SHO). He is assigned to investigate the apparent suicide of Rajendran, a man who had recently confessed to an old crime. As Vivek digs deeper, he discovers a link between Rajendran's past and a missing-person case connected to the 1985 film Kathodu Kathoram, directed by Bharathan. The film's narrative takes several unexpected turns, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

Cast and Crew of Rekhachithram

Rekhachithram is directed by Jofin T. Chacko and written by John Manthrikal, based on a story by Ramu Sunil. The movie features Asif Ali in the lead role, supported by Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Unni Lalu, Siddique, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, Indrans, and Saleema, among others. The film is produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media. Mujeeb Majeed has composed the film's soundtrack, with cinematography handled by Appu Prabhakar and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Reception of Rekhachithram

Following its theatrical release, Rekhachithram garnered positive feedback from both critics and audiences. The film's gripping narrative and strong performances contributed to its commercial success. It grossed Rs 55.17 crore in just over a month, making it one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year.

