Chef Ranveer Brar hosts Yeh Kya Bana Diya!, a unique culinary series on JioHotstar featuring bold food experiments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 February 2025 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Chef Ranveer Brar is set to host a new culinary series titled Yeh Kya Bana Diya! The show will feature contestants experimenting with unconventional food combinations, leading to surprising reactions from the host. The promotional content for the show has been shared by the streaming platform, and the official release date has been confirmed. The series will be available to watch on an OTT platform, with audiences eager to see the unpredictable dishes and Chef Brar's responses.

When and Where to Watch Yeh Kya Bana Diya!

The culinary series Yeh Kya Bana Diya! is scheduled to premiere on February 14, 2025. The show will be available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. The announcement was made through the platform's official promotional material, which highlighted the unique concept of the show.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yeh Kya Bana Diya!

The trailer for Yeh Kya Bana Diya! was released on JioHotstar's official platforms, showcasing snippets of the show's format. The video suggests that contestants will present experimental and unexpected food creations, leading to genuine and sometimes bewildered reactions from Chef Ranveer Brar. The series appears to focus on both entertainment and culinary creativity, with an emphasis on how far unconventional food ideas can be taken.

Cast and Crew of Yeh Kya Bana Diya!

The show is hosted by Chef Ranveer Brar, who has previously been part of culinary shows such as MasterChef India, Star VS Food Survival 2, and Celebrity MasterChef. The show is expected to feature a variety of contestants, although details regarding their selection have not been disclosed.

