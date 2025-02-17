The White Lotus Season 3 Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar

The highly anticipated third season of "The White Lotus" has been released, bringing a new storyline set in Thailand. Following the success of its first two seasons in Hawaii and Sicily, the Emmy award-winning series is expected to maintain its signature mix of drama and suspense. This season will feature an entirely new set of guests and employees at an exclusive resort, where their interactions will unfold over the course of a week. A recently released trailer has hinted at themes of deception, crime, and personal transformations, setting the stage for another gripping season.

When and Where to Watch The White Lotus Season 3

Season 3 of "The White Lotus" premiered February 16, 2025. The first episode aired at 9 p.m. ET. Reports confirm that the season will consist of eight episodes, with the finale scheduled for April 6, 2025. Indian viewers can watch the series on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of The White Lotus Season 3

A glimpse into Season 3 was provided in a trailer. The footage showcases a luxurious Thai resort, where guests are seen indulging in lavish experiences. However, darker elements emerge through scenes involving a robbery, conflicts among friends and family secrets. The description accompanying the trailer suggests that visitors will leave the resort changed. The storyline is expected to follow a similar pattern to previous seasons, gradually uncovering tensions and hidden motives among the characters.

Cast and Crew of The White Lotus Season 3

Reports indicate that Natasha Rothwell, who portrayed spa manager Belinda in Season 1, is the only returning cast member. Several well-known actors have joined the series, including Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Jason Isaacs. Lalisa Manobal, widely known as Lisa from the music group Blackpink, is also making her acting debut under her given name. Other cast members include Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood. Each season of "The White Lotus" features a new set of characters, ensuring a fresh storyline while maintaining the series' signature style.

Viewers can expect another intense season filled with mystery and drama as the narrative unfolds in a new location.