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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Will Reportedly Retain S Pen Support With Digitiser

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy S27 Ultra with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 19:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Will Reportedly Retain S Pen Support With Digitiser

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (pictured) supports an IP68-rated digitiser-based S Pen

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Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly drops plan to remove digitiser for thinner design
  • S Pen may continue to work without a battery on S27 Ultra
  • Samsung is said to have explored AES and hybrid stylus alternatives
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Samsung has reportedly decided to retain the digitiser-based S Pen technology in its upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra, reversing earlier plans to remove the component. The move is said to come after the company explored ways to reduce device thickness by altering its stylus input system. However, recent developments suggest Samsung is prioritising core features over design changes. The decision also reflects broader considerations around user experience and hardware compatibility, as the company evaluates how future technologies could affect its flagship smartphone lineup.

Samsung Previously Planned to Remove Galaxy S27 Ultra's S Pen Digitiser

According to an ET News report (in Korean) citing industry sources, Samsung had explored removing the digitiser to reduce device thickness. The digitiser, which is around 0.3mm thick, enables pen input through Electromagnetic Resonance (EMR) technology by creating an electromagnetic field on the display. This allows the S Pen to function without a battery, but it adds to the device's thickness.

The company had also reviewed alternatives, including the Active Electrostatic (AES) method, where the pen contains a battery and generates its own signal to interact with a capacitive display. Samsung was also said to be evaluating a hybrid approach that removes the need for both a digitiser and a battery. However, the report says the company has decided to continue with the existing digitiser-based system.

Samsung considered these changes while still planning to retain S Pen support in the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7, where the digitiser was removed, and stylus support was dropped, the Ultra series has consistently included built-in pen support. As a result, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to continue supporting the existing S Pen with digitiser-based EMR input, allowing stylus use without a battery.

According to the publication, thinner smartphones released last year, including the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air, did not receive a positive response, influencing Samsung to avoid prioritising thinness at the cost of features.

The report added that future design decisions may depend on support for magnetic accessories and wireless charging standards like MagSafe and Qi 2. These technologies use magnets that can interfere with the digitiser's magnetic field, making it difficult for both to work together without changes. As a result, Samsung may need to develop new designs or reconsider removing the digitiser in future devices.

An earlier leak suggested that Samsung could equip the Galaxy S27 Ultra with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are expected to be powered by an in-house 2nm Exynos 2600 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra S Pen, Galaxy S Pen, S Pen WIth Digitiser, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Features, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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