Samsung has reportedly decided to retain the digitiser-based S Pen technology in its upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra, reversing earlier plans to remove the component. The move is said to come after the company explored ways to reduce device thickness by altering its stylus input system. However, recent developments suggest Samsung is prioritising core features over design changes. The decision also reflects broader considerations around user experience and hardware compatibility, as the company evaluates how future technologies could affect its flagship smartphone lineup.

Samsung Previously Planned to Remove Galaxy S27 Ultra's S Pen Digitiser

According to an ET News report (in Korean) citing industry sources, Samsung had explored removing the digitiser to reduce device thickness. The digitiser, which is around 0.3mm thick, enables pen input through Electromagnetic Resonance (EMR) technology by creating an electromagnetic field on the display. This allows the S Pen to function without a battery, but it adds to the device's thickness.

The company had also reviewed alternatives, including the Active Electrostatic (AES) method, where the pen contains a battery and generates its own signal to interact with a capacitive display. Samsung was also said to be evaluating a hybrid approach that removes the need for both a digitiser and a battery. However, the report says the company has decided to continue with the existing digitiser-based system.

Samsung considered these changes while still planning to retain S Pen support in the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7, where the digitiser was removed, and stylus support was dropped, the Ultra series has consistently included built-in pen support. As a result, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to continue supporting the existing S Pen with digitiser-based EMR input, allowing stylus use without a battery.

According to the publication, thinner smartphones released last year, including the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air, did not receive a positive response, influencing Samsung to avoid prioritising thinness at the cost of features.

The report added that future design decisions may depend on support for magnetic accessories and wireless charging standards like MagSafe and Qi 2. These technologies use magnets that can interfere with the digitiser's magnetic field, making it difficult for both to work together without changes. As a result, Samsung may need to develop new designs or reconsider removing the digitiser in future devices.

An earlier leak suggested that Samsung could equip the Galaxy S27 Ultra with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are expected to be powered by an in-house 2nm Exynos 2600 SoC.