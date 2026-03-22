Technology News
English Edition

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Romance Drama

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a lighthearted romance drama movie that stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. Streaming now on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 March 2026 14:00 IST
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Romance Drama

Photo Credit: Prime Video

This movie has landed now, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romance drama film
  • It stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles
  • Streaming now, only on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan is a lighthearted romance drama film that stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around Jahaan, a blind musician, and Saba, a stage artist. They both meet during a train journey from Delhi to Dehradun and suddenly connect, without revealing their identities. Saba, who is preparing for the audition of a blind character, blindfolds herself. The film explores their evolving relationship, emotional connection, and unconditional love despite physical disabilities. Also, the sequences are emotional.

When and Where to Watch Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan

This movie has landed now, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers can also watch it on Zee 5 with an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Written and directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan follows a blind musician called Jahaan (portrayed by Vikrant Massey) who meets a struggling stage artist, Saba (played by Shanaya Kapoor), during his journey from Delhi to Dehradun. Saba was blindfolded as she was preparing for her next role, which further kept her unaware of Jahaan's identity. During the journey, as they connect, Jahaan fails to reveal his disability. However, as they bond together during the journey, things start falling in their favor. The movie is a complete family entertainer.

Cast and Crew of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

This film is written by Santosh Singh, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. It stars Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rehmat Rattan, Zain Khan Durrani, Vikram Kocchar, and more. Vishal Mishra and Joel Crasto are the music composers, while Tanveer Mir handled the cinematography.

Reception of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The movie was theatrically released on July 11th, 2025, where it opened to a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.7/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Romance Drama, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Said to Be Working on New Smartphone Equipped With Alexa Assistant and AI Features
FBI Warns Tron Blockchain Users of Phishing Attack Using Fake Tokens Impersonating the Agency
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Romance Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Announces Farzi Season 2: All You Need to Know About This Show
  2. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything about this Vikrant
#Latest Stories
  1. My Lord OTT Release: Where to Watch Raju Murugan’s Political Satire Online
  2. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Romance Drama
  3. Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sree Vishnu’s Astrological Drama
  4. The Taj Story Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Intense Courtroom Drama Online
  5. Kepler-51 Super-Puff Planets Baffle Scientists as JWST Finds No Atmosphere Clues
  6. Sangamarmar Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Romance Drama Series Online
  7. Yogi Da OTT Release: Where to Watch Sai Dhanshika’s Action Thriller Online
  8. Prime Video Announces Farzi Season 2: All You Need to Know About This Show
  9. Samathi Sakatham Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. NASA Astronauts Complete 7-Hour Spacewalk to Prepare ISS Power System Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »