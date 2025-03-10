Technology News
Rewind Telugu Sci-Fi Thriller Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

Experience the sci-fi thriller Rewind, now streaming on Lionsgate Play in Hindi & Telugu.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2025 17:00 IST
Rewind, a Telugu sci-fi thriller, now streaming on Lionsgate Play

The Telugu-language science fiction thriller Rewind is now streaming on Lionsgate Play. Directed and produced by Kalyan Chakravarthy, the film stars Sai Ronak and Amrutha Chowdary in a gripping time-travel narrative. Originally released in cinemas on October 18, 2024, Rewind has now arrived on the digital platform, making it accessible to a wider audience. With its intriguing plot, suspenseful twists, and strong performances, the film continues to captivate viewers, offering an engaging sci-fi experience in both Hindi and Telugu.

Where to Watch Rewind

Rewind is now streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play in both Hindi and Telugu. Subscribers can watch the film across multiple devices, making it easily accessible anytime, anywhere.

Plot and Trailer of Rewind

The film's trailer generated excitement with its intriguing take on time travel. Rewind follows Karthik, played by Sai Ronak, who stumbles upon a way to manipulate time, leading to unforeseen consequences. As he navigates the ripple effects of his discovery, the story unfolds with suspenseful twists that keep viewers engaged. Amrutha Chowdary plays Shanti, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Cast and Crew of Rewind

Featuring Sai Ronak and Amrutha Chowdary in lead roles, the film also stars Suresh, Samrat Reddy, Viva Raghav, and Abhishek Viswakarma. Kalyan Chakravarthy directs and produces Rewind under Krosswire Kreations. The cinematography is handled by Shivaram Charan, with editing by Thushara Pala. The film's soundtrack, composed by Ashirvad Luke, complements its intense atmosphere

