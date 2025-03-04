Ramam Raghavam, the Telugu family drama starring Samuthirakani and Dhanraj, has finalised its OTT release. Directed by Dhanraj, the film explores a father-son relationship filled with emotional turmoil and redemption. After a theatrical release on February 2, 2025, the film has now secured a digital streaming platform. Reports indicate that while its box office performance was moderate, the film's OTT rights were sold at a significant price. The movie is set to premiere online soon.

When and Where to Watch Ramam Raghavam

ETV Win has acquired the streaming rights to Ramam Raghavam. The OTT platform revealed on its social media platform that the movie will be soon be available for streaming. Although, there is no exact OTT release date, but multiple reports indicate that the movie might premiere in the second week of March 2025. An exact streaming date is expected to be announced soon, with subscribers of the platform gaining access to the movie without additional cost.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ramam Raghavam

The trailer of Ramam Raghavam hinted at an emotional journey centred on a father's unwavering love for his troubled son. The film follows a young man, played by Dhanraj, who repeatedly causes distress to his father, portrayed by Samuthirakani. Driven by anger and frustration, the son hatches a shocking plan to eliminate his father for financial gain. However, as events unfold, he begins to realise the sacrifices made by his father, leading to a transformation. The second half is said to be packed with emotional moments, culminating in an intense climax.

Cast and Crew of Ramam Raghavam

The film features Samuthirakani in a pivotal role, delivering a performance that has been widely appreciated. Dhanraj, apart from directing, plays the role of the son, marking his debut as a filmmaker. Supporting roles are essayed by a strong ensemble cast, contributing to the film's dramatic depth. The film's music and cinematography complement its emotional narrative, enhancing the storytelling.

Reception of Ramam Raghavam

While Ramam Raghavam had a lukewarm reception at the box office, its digital rights deal has secured a profitable outcome for the producers. Viewers and critics have praised the film's emotional depth, particularly in the later portions. ETV Win continues to expand its family-friendly content, making Ramam Raghavam a fitting addition to its library.