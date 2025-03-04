Technology News
English Edition

Ramam Raghavam OTT Release: Samuthirakani’s Family Drama to Stream on ETV Win Soon

Samuthirakani and Dhanraj’s Ramam Raghavam locks its OTT release. Streaming details and plot insights inside.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 March 2025 17:01 IST
Ramam Raghavam OTT Release: Samuthirakani’s Family Drama to Stream on ETV Win Soon

Photo Credit: Youtube/Tamil Ponnu

Ramam Raghavam will release on OTT after its February 2, 2025, theatrical debut.

Highlights
  • Ramam Raghavam to premiere on ETV Win in March 2025
  • The film features Samuthirakani and Dhanraj in a father-son drama
  • Emotional family narrative with strong performances and intense moments
Advertisement

Ramam Raghavam, the Telugu family drama starring Samuthirakani and Dhanraj, has finalised its OTT release. Directed by Dhanraj, the film explores a father-son relationship filled with emotional turmoil and redemption. After a theatrical release on February 2, 2025, the film has now secured a digital streaming platform. Reports indicate that while its box office performance was moderate, the film's OTT rights were sold at a significant price. The movie is set to premiere online soon.

When and Where to Watch Ramam Raghavam

ETV Win has acquired the streaming rights to Ramam Raghavam. The OTT platform revealed on its social media platform that the movie will be soon be available for streaming. Although, there is no exact OTT release date, but multiple reports indicate that the movie might premiere in the second week of March 2025. An exact streaming date is expected to be announced soon, with subscribers of the platform gaining access to the movie without additional cost.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ramam Raghavam

The trailer of Ramam Raghavam hinted at an emotional journey centred on a father's unwavering love for his troubled son. The film follows a young man, played by Dhanraj, who repeatedly causes distress to his father, portrayed by Samuthirakani. Driven by anger and frustration, the son hatches a shocking plan to eliminate his father for financial gain. However, as events unfold, he begins to realise the sacrifices made by his father, leading to a transformation. The second half is said to be packed with emotional moments, culminating in an intense climax.

Cast and Crew of Ramam Raghavam

The film features Samuthirakani in a pivotal role, delivering a performance that has been widely appreciated. Dhanraj, apart from directing, plays the role of the son, marking his debut as a filmmaker. Supporting roles are essayed by a strong ensemble cast, contributing to the film's dramatic depth. The film's music and cinematography complement its emotional narrative, enhancing the storytelling.

Reception of Ramam Raghavam

While Ramam Raghavam had a lukewarm reception at the box office, its digital rights deal has secured a profitable outcome for the producers. Viewers and critics have praised the film's emotional depth, particularly in the later portions. ETV Win continues to expand its family-friendly content, making Ramam Raghavam a fitting addition to its library.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Ramam Raghavam, Ramam Raghavam OTT, Samuthirakani, Dhanraj, Telugu Movies, ETV Win, Ramam Raghavam Streaming, Telugu OTT Releases
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Picture This OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Simone Ashley Starrer Online?
Ramam Raghavam OTT Release: Samuthirakani’s Family Drama to Stream on ETV Win Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  3. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  4. Infinix Note 50 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  6. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  7. Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online
  8. Google Play Store Gets New Features for Easy Widget Discovery on Android
  9. Power Play 2024 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Power Play 2024 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Ramam Raghavam OTT Release: Samuthirakani’s Family Drama to Stream on ETV Win Soon
  4. People in Modern Societies Sleep More but Have Irregular Sleep Cycles
  5. Picture This OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Simone Ashley Starrer Online?
  6. Tecno Unveils SpectraVision Camera With True-to-Life Colour Reproduction at MWC 2025
  7. Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco and Nokia Announce Open Telecom AI Platform at MWC 2025
  8. Om Kali Jai Kali Teaser Out: Vimal’s Fierce Avatar in JioHotstar’s Rural Revenge Drama
  9. Thandel OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi’s Film Online?
  10. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »