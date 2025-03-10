Technology News
Laila OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Vishwak Sen’s Laila is now streaming on Prime Video after its short-lived theatrical run. Check out the details.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2025 16:19 IST
Laila OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Laila starring Vishwak Sen is now streaming on Prime Video

  • Laila starring Vishwak Sen is now streaming on Prime Video
  • The Telugu film had a short theatrical run before its OTT release
  • Laila’s IMDb rating is 2.7/10 due to poor reception from audiences
Laila, starring Vishwak Sen, has made its way to OTT following its underwhelming theatrical performance. The film, released on February 14, 2025, struggled to attract audiences and was withdrawn from cinemas within three days. Directed by Ram Narayan, the comedy caper had a production budget of nearly Rs. 15 crore but failed to recover its costs due to poor word of mouth. Now, streaming platforms have taken over, giving the film a second chance with digital audiences.

When and Where to Watch Laila

The movie is now officially streaming on Prime Video. Audiences unfamiliar with the telugu language ca watch it with subtitles.

Official Trailer and Plot of Laila

The official trailer introduced Vishwak Sen's character, a salon owner who finds himself in an unusual predicament. To evade dangerous criminals, he disguises himself as a woman, leading to a series of comedic situations. The story revolves around the circumstances that force him into this disguise, with a surprising twist serving as the film's major highlight.

Cast and Crew of Laila

Vishwak Sen takes the lead in Laila, while Kannada actress Akanksha Singh makes her Telugu debut in a prominent role. The supporting cast includes several familiar faces from the Telugu film industry. Ram Narayan helmed the project as the director, with production handled by a team that aimed to bring a lighthearted entertainer to the audience.

Reception of Laila

The film failed to leave an impression at the box office, leading to a quick theatrical exit. On IMDb, Laila holds a rating of 2.7/10, reflecting its poor reception among viewers. Critics and audiences cited weak storytelling and execution as major drawbacks.

Laila Telugu Movie, Vishwak Sen, Laila OTT Release, Telugu Comedy, Prime Video, Laila Movie Review
Comment

