Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

A fresh addition to the long-running Gundam franchise is set to debut with Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, marking a significant entry in the mecha anime genre. Produced by Sunrise in collaboration with Studio Khara, the series introduces a gripping storyline set in an alternate version of the Universal Century. A female protagonist leads the narrative alongside two co-leads, making it the second consecutive Gundam series to feature a central female pilot. The anime will begin its television broadcast in Japan on April 8, 2025, with international streaming rights secured by Amazon Prime Video.

When and Where to Watch Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

According to official announcements, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is scheduled to air on Nippon Television and affiliated NNS stations across Japan starting April 8, 2025. The series will also be available for global audiences through Amazon Prime Video. North American viewers will have the opportunity to experience the theatrical cut through GKIDS, which has acquired distribution rights for the film, beginning February 28, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

The first look at the series was revealed during the Gundam Conference Winter 2024, where the trailer showcased intense battles, high-stakes conflicts, and a fresh take on the franchise's rich history. As per the official plot, the story takes place in an alternate timeline where the events of the original Mobile Suit Gundam have drastically changed. Char Aznable, instead of Amuro Ray, stole and piloted the RX-78-2 Gundam, renaming it the "Red Gundam."

This led to Zeon's victory in the One Year War, altering history significantly. Five years after the war, protagonist Amate Yuzuriha finds herself drawn into the underground world of Clan Battle, an illegal mobile suit dueling sport. Her encounter with Nyaan, a refugee, and Shuji, the new pilot of the Red Gundam, sets off a chain of events that places them at the center of a conflict that could reshape their world.

Cast and Crew of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

The anime is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, known for his work on FLCL and Evangelion, with Yoji Enokido and Hideaki Anno handling the screenplay. Character designs have been created by Take, while Ikuto Yamashita is responsible for mechanical designs. The musical score is composed by Yoshimasa Terui and Masayuki Hasuo. The voice cast includes Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amate Yuzuriha, Yui Ishikawa as Nyaan, and Shimba Tsuchiya as Shuji Ito. Yuuki Shin has been cast as Char Aznable, the legendary figure from the original Mobile Suit Gundam.