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Roommates Season 1 Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Kannada Comedy Drama Series

Roommates Season 1 is a Kannada comedy-drama web series that has finally made its way to the digital screens. It is currently streaming on Zee 5. Watch now.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 May 2026 16:09 IST
Roommates Season 1 Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Kannada Comedy Drama Series

Photo Credit: Zee5

This web series is now available to stream on Zee 5.

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Highlights
  • Roommates Season 1 is a Kannada comedy-drama web series
  • It has been written and directed by Darshan Shinde
  • Streaming now, only on Zee 5
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One of the most anticipated Kannada web series, Roommates, is finally out on digital screens. This comedy drama series centres around four friends, who navigate their way through struggles and friendship, for survival in the city. However, things turn chaotic when a disagreement over a cricket ground unexpectedly transforms into a clash of their ego. The plot then explores their journey towards resentment, tests their bond and emotions, all while living under a strict landlord, who keeps an eye on them.

When and Where to Watch Roommates Season 1

This web series is now available to stream on Zee 5, in Kannada. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Roommates Season 1

This comedy drama series revolves around four close friends, Ravi (Played by Aashith), Peter (Aahan), Gani (Jerome Lobo), and Hari (Sachin Kumar Pawar), who reside together and witness daily struggles for survival in Bangalore, all under the eyes of their strict landlord. While they share a strong bond and the same love for cricket, a minor disagreement over the local cricket ground soon turns into an unexpected clash between their egos. Furthermore, the series delves deeper into their lives, as their friendship is put to the test, and how their housing agreement gets impacted.

Cast and Crew of Roommates Season 1

Written and directed by Darshan Shinde, this web series stars Aashith, Sachin Kumar Pawar, Jerome Lobo, and Aahan in the lead roles. The other supporting cast includes Kushi Badrinath, Sughosh A Ram, and others. The series has been produced by Geetha Kumaraswamy under the banner of Shutterspace Productions & Screenplay.

Reception of Roommates Season 1

This series has recently landed on the screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is awaited.

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Further reading: Roommates Season 1, IMDb, Zee 5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Roommates Season 1 Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Kannada Comedy Drama Series
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