Reliance Jio launched a new Jio OTT Pass in India on Wednesday. As per the telecom service provider (TSP), the new plan is offered as an all-in-one entertainment and connectivity offering. It combines OTT benefits, live television, and mobile data under a single 28-day pack. The company claims the bundled services are worth approximately Rs. 1,500 per month, including access to 15 premium OTT platforms, more than 1,000 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data, and unlimited 5G connectivity.

Jio OTT Pass Price in India

The telecom operator's new Jio OTT Pass is priced at Rs. 200 and has a validity of 28 days. The plan is now available across all telecom circles in India via the MyJio app, Jio.com, retail stores, and third-party recharge platforms.

Customers must have an active Jio base plan to activate the add-on pack. According to the company, the overall value of the bundled services is approximately Rs. 1,500 per month. Gadgets 360 staff independently verified the availability of the Jio Pass in India.

Jio OTT Pass Benefits

The Jio OTT Pass includes subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms. Subscribers get access to JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood and Prime Video Mobile Edition. They can also watch 12 more streaming platforms through JioTV. These include Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, TimesPlay, and Tarang Plus.

A notable inclusion is a YouTube Premium subscription. Bundled with the Jio OTT Pass, it offers benefits like ad-free viewing, background playback, and offline downloads across supported devices.

Apart from OTT subscriptions, the pass also bundles access to more than 1,000 live TV channels through JioTV. These include over 150 paid channels, spanning entertainment, movies, sports, regional programming, infotainment, and kids' content from broadcasters such as JioStar, Sony Entertainment Television, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ETV.

In terms of connectivity, users get 30GB of 4G/5G data. Jio also provides unlimited 5G data benefits for eligible users, which remain valid for the duration of the subscriber's active base plan, subject to a maximum period of 28 days. However, customers should note that it does not include voice calling benefits.