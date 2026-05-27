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Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Directed by Raghav Khanna, Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is a documentary about former Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand and his transition from being a celebrated U-19 World Cup-winning captain to starting a new chapter in the United States.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 May 2026 16:09 IST
Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Zee5

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is streaming now on Zee5.

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Highlights
  • Unmukt Chand’s inspiring cricket journey from India to America
  • Documentary explores fame, pressure, heartbreak and resilience
  • Streaming now on ZEE5 with behind-the-scenes moments
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Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is a documentary film that was released on September 12, 2025. Raghav Khanna has directed Unbroken. The movie tells the story of cricketer Unmukt Chand. He led India in the U-19 World Cup. Now he has left India and moved to America to pursue his dreams and get a chance in American cricket. The movie shows Unmukt's struggles of how he entered cricket and got into the World Cup. Eventually, his childhood dream was to go to America and leave the fame behind in India.

When and Where to Watch

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is streaming now on Zee5 India.

Trailer and Plot

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story shows the rise of Chand and his winning the U-19 World Cup. He was hailed as a future superstar and he faced mental pressure further as the performance of the team plunged. Opportunities dropped off for him and then he made the decision to retire. He relocated to America and emerged in the Major Cricket League. The documentary has behind-the-scenes footage. It navigates resilience and personal heartbreak. The story further goes through his heartbreak and takes him to a new purpose in life. However, his dream of playing for the Indian senior team was left behind.

Cast and Crew

Unmukt Chand, Simran Khosla, his wife Bharat Chand Thakur, his father and Captain Sunder Chand Thakur, his uncle are featured in it. Also, there is Sanjay Bhardwaj who has been his childhood coach. Raghav Khanna is the writer and director. Timberland and Tudip Entertainment have produced the movie. Music has been given by Hanif Shaikh.

Reception

Unbroken: Unmukt Chand has an 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb. It is a real-life story of the life and struggles of Unmukt Chand.

Comments

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Further reading: Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story, IMDb, Zee 5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
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