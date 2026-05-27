Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Directed by Raghav Khanna, Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is a documentary about former Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand and his transition from being a celebrated U-19 World Cup-winning captain to starting a new chapter in the United States.
Photo Credit: Zee5
Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is a documentary film that was released on September 12, 2025. Raghav Khanna has directed Unbroken. The movie tells the story of cricketer Unmukt Chand. He led India in the U-19 World Cup. Now he has left India and moved to America to pursue his dreams and get a chance in American cricket. The movie shows Unmukt's struggles of how he entered cricket and got into the World Cup. Eventually, his childhood dream was to go to America and leave the fame behind in India.
Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is streaming now on Zee5 India.
Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story shows the rise of Chand and his winning the U-19 World Cup. He was hailed as a future superstar and he faced mental pressure further as the performance of the team plunged. Opportunities dropped off for him and then he made the decision to retire. He relocated to America and emerged in the Major Cricket League. The documentary has behind-the-scenes footage. It navigates resilience and personal heartbreak. The story further goes through his heartbreak and takes him to a new purpose in life. However, his dream of playing for the Indian senior team was left behind.
Unmukt Chand, Simran Khosla, his wife Bharat Chand Thakur, his father and Captain Sunder Chand Thakur, his uncle are featured in it. Also, there is Sanjay Bhardwaj who has been his childhood coach. Raghav Khanna is the writer and director. Timberland and Tudip Entertainment have produced the movie. Music has been given by Hanif Shaikh.
Unbroken: Unmukt Chand has an 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb. It is a real-life story of the life and struggles of Unmukt Chand.
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