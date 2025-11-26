Technology News
Aukaat Ke Bahar OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Elvish Yadav Starrer Series Online?

Aukaat Ke Bahar covers the story of a college boy who is involved in boxing sports, to be released on MX Player.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2025 15:36 IST
Aukaat Ke Bahar OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Elvish Yadav Starrer Series Online?

New series 'Aukaat Ke Bahar' starring Elvish Yadav is set to stream soon on MX Player

Highlights
  • Aukaat Ke Bahar, a new series showing the story of a college student
  • Shows how his life changes through a defining moment
  • A mixture of ambitions, emotions and the complicated nature
MX Player, a free streaming platform by Amazon, released the trailer of its new show, "Aukaat Ke Bahar", in which Elvish Yadav makes his acting debut. It is set inside a college in Delhi, exploring the identity, ambition and complicated nature of young relationships through the story of Rajveer Ahlawat. He is a 19-year-old from Safidon. The story follows how his world shifts through a defining moment and how everyone sees him. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Aukaat Ke Bahar

As of now, the release date is not confirmed, but it will be released soon on Amazon MX Player.

Official Trailer and Plot

It shows him as someone who is very thorough and has a charming personality. Then it slowly cuts to a sweeping angle of him standing alone on the vast campus, which he is about to claim for himself.After this the viewers are drawn into a new reality of his life featuring hostel life, politics at the campus, strong tongue banter, along with some adrenaline driving boxing scenes.It all paints the world he is stepping into, which is a place filled with hierarchy, privilege and unspoken demands that require one to prove his worth. Through this flash, Rajveer feels a hint of humiliation that pushes him into a reckless choice of setting the tone for a story driven by love, pride, and its consequences.

Cast and Crew

Elvish Yadav debuts in the new show, along with Nikhil Vijay, Hetal Gada, and Malhar Rathod in pivotal roles.

Reception

Aukaat Ke Bahar is a new show to stream on MX Player, which is a free streaming platform by Amazon. As of now, there is no IMDB rating available.

