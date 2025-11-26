Raju Weds Rambai, starring Akhil Raj and Tejaswi Rao, directed by Saailu Kampati, was released on November 21 and has received positive reviews at the box office. The move is inspired by the real incident that happened in Telangana. Even now, the movie is running packed, but the movie's distributor, Bunny Das, has just confirmed its OTT release. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Raju Weds Rambai Online

As per multiple reports, Raju Weds Rambai won't take long to stream online. Users can expect the movie to be available after the 50 days of its theatrical release. This could mean that the movie might available in January 2026. It is also reported that the film could be available on ETV Win, though there is no official confirmation for the same.

Official Trailer and Plot

Raju Weds Rambai is inspired by the real incident that happened in Telangana. It is set in 2010. Raju is played by Akhil, who is a part of the band that plays at weddings. Here, he falls in love with Rambai, played by Tejaswi, while her father, Venkanna, is known to be an arrogant man who works hard to hide his disability. All he wishes is for his son-in-law to have a government job. So, upon hearing the story of his daughter and Raju, he doesn't agree, and they elope to a destination far away, and the rest of the story covers their struggles in life.

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by Saailu Kampati, it stars Akhil Uddemari, Tejashwi Rao, Anitha Chowdary, Chaitu Jonnalagadda, and many others.

Reception

