OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on OnePlus 13 Series, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, More

OnePlus 13 is listed with a starting price of Rs. 64,999 in the sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 13:12 IST
OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on OnePlus 13 Series, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, More

OnePlus 13 launched with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 in India for the base variant

Highlights
  • OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale will end on April 14
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and OnePlus Buds 3 are listed with discounted prices
  • OnePlus Watch 2 is listed for Rs. 19,999
OnePlus has announced its Red Rush Days Sale in India. The special discount sale will start on April 8 and end on April 14 on the OnePlus India website, Amazon and other retail stores. Several new OnePlus smartphones, including the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Nord 4, and OnePlus Nord CE 4, are confirmed to receive price cuts during the sale. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Watch 2R, and OnePlus Pad 2 will be available at discounted prices. Customers can avail discounts on ICICI bank cards and up to Rs. 7,000 as an exchange bonus during the sale. 

OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Smartphone Deals

As part of the Red Rush Days Sale, OnePlus is offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on the OnePlus 13 and Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 13R for purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the OnePlus 13R is available with a temporary price cut of Rs. 2,000. Buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 on the OnePlus 13 and up to Rs. 4,000 on the OnePlus 13R. Further, there are no cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

The OnePlus 13R can be grabbed for Rs. 39,999 in the ongoing sale, down from the original launch price of Rs. 42,999. The OnePlus 13 is listed with a starting price of Rs. 64,999 instead of the launch price of Rs. 69,999.

Price of the OnePlus Nord 4 starts at Rs. 22,999 during the sale (including Rs. 4,500 bank discount), down from the original rate of Rs. 29,999. Further, shoppers can avail a temporary price discount of up to Rs. 500. The OnePlus 12 is available for an initial price tag of Rs. 56,999, down from Rs. 64,999.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite starts at Rs. 16,499 (including a Rs. 1,500 bank discount), down from the actual rate of Rs. 19,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available from Rs. 19,999 (including Rs. 2,000 bank discount) instead of Rs. 21,999. It also gets a temporary price cut of Rs. 1,000.

OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Deals On Earbuds, Tablets, Smartwatches 

Besides smartphones, audio products, including OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and OnePlus Buds 3, are listed with discounted price tags of Rs. 10,999 (original price Rs. 11,999) and Rs. 4,699 (original price Rs. 5,499), respectively.

The OnePlus Pad 2, which launched at Rs. 39,999, can be bought for Rs. 34,999. Besides the Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount, an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 is available, and students can get a special discount of Rs. 1,000. The OnePlus Pad Go is available for Rs. 17,999, down from the actual launch price of Rs. 19,999. Shoppers can get a Rs. 1,000 price discount and a Rs. 1,000 student discount.

OnePlus Watch 2, which launched for Rs. 24,999, is listed for Rs. 19,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch 2R is available for Rs. 15,999 instead of Rs. 17,999.

The Red Rush Days Sale will be live on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon from April 8. The sale will be available across other channel partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

