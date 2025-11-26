Technology News
English Edition

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Online?

Mass Jathara is a Telugu action drama led by Ravi Teja, who plays Laxman, a tough Railway Force officer on a mission to expose a dangerous ganja smuggling gang.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2025 15:44 IST
Mass Jathara OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja as a Railway Force officer, is now streaming on Netflix

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ravi Teja stars as a Railway Force officer in this action-heavy
  • Set against the backdrop of a vibrant tribal festival
  • Directed by debutant Bhanu Bogavarapu
Advertisement

Mass Jathara is a Telugu movie which has high-octane action. This is Bhanu Bogavarapu's debut is starring Ravi Teja as a Railway Force officer. The story blends action, drama of family and appeal to the masses. It is set in a tribal festival environment. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The story promises the signature swagger of Ravi Teja, with explosive sequences. The story is about the tribal traditions and includes drama, emotions and more.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Mass Jathara online on Netflix from November 28, 2025, on your home screens.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie was released on October 27, 2025. It shows Ravi Teja's hero vibes with peaked action, comedy and romance. It has collected around 4.2 million views on YouTube. The plot tells about an officer whose name is Laxman, played by Ravi Teja, and it uncovers the heinous ganja smuggling group in the Telangana area.

It was controlled by a ruthless man named Shivudu, played by Naveen Chandra. He is backed by corrupt politicians and local farmers. As he moves in his fight for the right, his duty gets mixed with personal arguments. The story changes the shape from there into a chaotic thing at the time of the Grand Jathara Festival.

Cast and Crew

Ravi Teja, Naveen Chandra, and other actors, Sreeleela, VijayKrishna Naresh, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Raiza Wilson, VTV Ganesh. The production is by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The director is Bhanu Bogavarapu.

Reception

There are different views about this movie, including critics and viewers. They have praised the film as it shows the importance of a tribal festival and it's a dramatic story. With an IMDb rating of 4.9.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, dramatic, drama, Mass Jathara
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Joins AI Shopping War, Brings New Features to Copilot in Edge Browser

Related Stories

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. Poco F8 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside F8 Pro
  3. iQOO 15 Launch Today: From Price to Features, Everything You Need to Know
  4. Poco F8 Series Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More
  5. Microsoft Enters the AI Shopping Scene after Google, OpenAI, Perplexity
  6. Poco Pad X1, Pad M1 Launched With Snapdragon Chips At This Price
  7. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India's Connected Homes
  8. Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Powered Smartphone in The Works
  9. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Could Launch Soon in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo Tipped to Launch Next Year With a Snapdragon Chip, 9,000mAh Battery
  2. Xbox November 2025 Update Brings Gaming Copilot, Full Screen Experience Expansion and Cloud Upgrades
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Redmi Buds 8 Pro Could Launch in China Soon
  4. Mass Jathara OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Online?
  5. Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online: When and Where to Watch Akhil Raj and Tejaswi Rao Starrer Online?
  6. Aukaat Ke Bahar OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Elvish Yadav Starrer Series Online?
  7. Microsoft Joins AI Shopping War, Brings New Features to Copilot in Edge Browser
  8. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC Port Leaks, Gets ESRB Rating
  9. Poco Pad X1 Launched With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chipset, 8,850mAh Battery, Alongside Pad M1: Price, Specifications
  10. Gharwali Pedwali OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Supernatural Comedy Series Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »