Mass Jathara OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Online?

Mass Jathara is a Telugu movie which has high-octane action. This is Bhanu Bogavarapu's debut is starring Ravi Teja as a Railway Force officer. The story blends action, drama of family and appeal to the masses. It is set in a tribal festival environment. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The story promises the signature swagger of Ravi Teja, with explosive sequences. The story is about the tribal traditions and includes drama, emotions and more.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Mass Jathara online on Netflix from November 28, 2025, on your home screens.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie was released on October 27, 2025. It shows Ravi Teja's hero vibes with peaked action, comedy and romance. It has collected around 4.2 million views on YouTube. The plot tells about an officer whose name is Laxman, played by Ravi Teja, and it uncovers the heinous ganja smuggling group in the Telangana area.

It was controlled by a ruthless man named Shivudu, played by Naveen Chandra. He is backed by corrupt politicians and local farmers. As he moves in his fight for the right, his duty gets mixed with personal arguments. The story changes the shape from there into a chaotic thing at the time of the Grand Jathara Festival.

Cast and Crew

Ravi Teja, Naveen Chandra, and other actors, Sreeleela, VijayKrishna Naresh, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Raiza Wilson, VTV Ganesh. The production is by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The director is Bhanu Bogavarapu.

Reception

There are different views about this movie, including critics and viewers. They have praised the film as it shows the importance of a tribal festival and it's a dramatic story. With an IMDb rating of 4.9.