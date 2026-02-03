Technology News
Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra Memory Variants Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India

TÜV certification database entries suggest that the Infinix Note 60 and Note 60 Pro will feature different battery sizes in some markets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 60 series is currently available for pre-order in Nigeria

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 60 may launch with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro will offer Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and 90W charging
  • Infinix Note 60 appears on Google Play Console with Android 16
Infinix is gearing up to introduce the Note 60 lineup, which includes the Note 60, Note 60 Pro, and Note 60 Ultra. Ahead of an official announcement, multiple certifications and listings have surfaced online, offering early insight into memory variants, battery capacities, and key hardware details. An after-sales listing suggests the series could launch in India, while other leaks point to chipset options, charging speeds, and display details, offering a clearer view of what to expect.

Infinix Note 60 Series Spotted on Carlcare India Website Ahead of Launch

Fresh listings on the Carlcare India website (via TheTechOutlook) have revealed storage and memory configurations for all three models, while also indicating an upcoming launch in India. The Infinix Note 60 will likely be available with 8GB of RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is expected to arrive in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 60 Ultra could come with 12GB of RAM and offer 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Meanwhile, TÜV listings reportedly show that both the Infinix Note 60 and Note 60 Pro will feature different battery sizes depending on the market. The Note 60 is listed with rated capacities of 5,990mAh and 6,340mAh, while the Note 60 Pro carries rated capacities of 5,850mAh and 6,340mAh. These values point to typical battery sizes reaching up to 6,500mAh in some regions.

The Infinix Note 60 recently also surfaced on the Google Play Console, confirming a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset, Android 16, a display resolution of 1208 x 2644 pixels, and 45W fast wired charging support. Additional FCC documentation confirms NFC functionality.

For the Infinix Note 60 Pro, FCC filings suggest the use of a 6,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, promotional images suggest the Pro variant will come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and support for 90W wired fast charging. Infinix has already opened pre-bookings for the Note 60 Pro in Nigeria, running until February 8. Marketing material also highlights a 50-megapixel main sensor and a rear camera module featuring a glyph-style display.

Infinix has already confirmed the Note 60 Ultra branding through its design partnership with Pininfarina, with the handset set to launch in 2026.

