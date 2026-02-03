Technology News
English Edition
  Nintendo Switch Becomes Best Selling Nintendo Console Ever; Switch 2 Sales Cross 17 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Becomes Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever; Switch 2 Sales Cross 17 Million Units

Nintendo Switch has sold 155.37million units as of December 31, 2025, the company confirmed in its latest financial report.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 February 2026 18:17 IST
Nintendo Switch Becomes Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever; Switch 2 Sales Cross 17 Million Units

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED model launched in 2021

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over 17 million units in six months
  • Switch sales have finally surpassed Nintendo DS sales
  • Nintendo has not changed FY 2026 unit sales forecast for Switch 2
Nintendo Switch has leapfrogged Nintendo DS to become the company's best-selling console of all time. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of FY 2026, Nintendo announced that the original Switch had sold 155.37million units as of December 31, 2025, surpassing DS sales that sit at 154.02 million units. Nintendo Switch 2, on the other hand, has now sold 17.37million units in six months of launch.

The original Switch is now also the second best-selling console in history, behind only the PlayStation 2, which has sold more than 160 million units. Nintendo Switch, which is now nearly nine years old, has sold 3.25 million units in FY 2026 so far, which began April 1, 2025. Nintendo revealed its latest hardware and software sales figures in its third-quarter financial report for FY 2026.

Nintendo Switch 2 Sells 17 Million Units

Nintendo Switch 2, which launched on June 5, 2025, has sold 17.37 million units as of December 31. The hybrid console, which hit 10 million units sold before November 2025, seems to have seen a surge in sales over the holiday season.

“The growth in sales of Nintendo Switch 2 hardware was driven by ‘Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle' as well as by ‘Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Bundle,' which was released in October,” Nintendo said in its financial report.

Switch 2 is the fastest-selling dedicated video game platform released by Nintendo to date. The company's latest hybrid console is selling faster than the original Switch. The console sold over 3.5 million units in the first four days after launch, and hit six million units sold in seven weeks.

switch 2 nintendo switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5, 2025
Photo Credit: Nintendo

Switch 2 Software Sales

Cumulative software sales on the Switch 2 reached 37.93 million units in the third quarter of FY 2026, Nintendo confirmed. Mario Kart World remains the top-selling game on the platform, with 14.03 million units sold, including the copies shipped as part of the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle. Donkey Kong Bananza is a distant second with 4.25 million units sold.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is in third place, selling 3.89 million units. Nintendo also announced that Kirby Air Riders, which was released exclusively on Switch 2 on November 20, had sold 1.76 million units.

Nintendo said it was not changing the FY 2026 unit sales forecast for Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch, or the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year from the forecast published during second-quarter earnings call on November 4.

At the half-year mark, the company had hiked its FY 2026 unit sales forecast for Switch 2 from 15 million units to 19 million units.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
NASA’s Perseverance Makes History on Mars with Claude AI at the Helm

Nintendo Switch Becomes Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever; Switch 2 Sales Cross 17 Million Units
