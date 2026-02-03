Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Philips TAA1009 In Ear, SHP9500 Headphones Launched in India Alongside New Soundbar, Speaker Models

Philips TAA1009 In-Ear, SHP9500 Headphones Launched in India Alongside New Soundbar, Speaker Models

Some of the top features on Philips' latest audio products include Dolby Digital sound, sweat-resistant earphones, and open-back headphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 19:39 IST
Philips TAA1009 In-Ear, SHP9500 Headphones Launched in India Alongside New Soundbar, Speaker Models

Photo Credit: Philips

Two Philips TAB4120 Mini Soundbars can pair together for stereo sound

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Philips TAB4230 soundbar delivers Dolby Digital surround sound
  • Philips TAS4400 brings magnetic design to Bluetooth speakers
  • Philips TAB4120 Mini Soundbar targets compact home setups
Advertisement

Philips has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of five new products across soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, and wired headphones. The lineup includes the TAB4230 soundbar, TAS4400 Bluetooth speaker, TAB4120 Mini Soundbar, TAA1009 in-ear sports headphones, and SHP9500 wired over-ear headphones. The company is positioning these products across different price points, with features such as Dolby Digital sound, magnetic speaker design, sweat-resistant earphones, and open-back headphones, targeting both casual users and audio enthusiasts.

Philips TAA1009 Headphones, Philips SHP9500 Headphones Price in India, Availability

The newly launched Philips TAA1009 in-ear sports headphones are priced at Rs. 899, while the SHP9500 over-ear wired headphones cost Rs. 12,999, the company confirmed in a press release. Both models are available via Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retailers across India.

Philips TAB4230 Soundbar, Philips TAS4400 Bluetooth Speaker, Philips TAB4120 Mini Soundbar Price in India, Availability

The company said the Philips TAB4230 soundbar is priced at Rs. 19,999 and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, while the Philips TAS4400 Bluetooth speaker costs Rs. 5,999, and the TAB4120 Mini Soundbar is priced at Rs. 3,999. The latter two will be available via Flipkart as well as Amazon and select offline retailers.

Philips TAA1009 Headphones, Philips SHP9500 Headphones Features

The Philips TAA1009 features 12mm neodymium drivers with bass vents. It includes flexible wing tips for a secure fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, a built-in microphone, and a three-button in-line remote. The headphones use a 1.2m wired connection for phone-in-pocket use during workouts.

Meanwhile, the Philips SHP9500 targets users looking for high-fidelity wired audio, according to the company. It features an open-back design with 50mm neodymium drivers for a wide soundstage and clarity. The headphones include breathable ear cushions, a double-layered headband, a steel frame, and a detachable 1.5m cable. A gold-plated 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter is included as well.

Philips TAB4230 Soundbar, Philips TAS4400 Bluetooth Speaker, Philips TAB4120 Mini Soundbar Features

The Philips TAB4230 is a 2.1-channel soundbar with a claimed 300W maximum output and Dolby Digital surround sound support. It includes a wired 6.5-inch subwoofer for bass output and supports HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB audio playback, AUX, and optical inputs. The soundbar features a metal grille design for use with modern TV setups.

On the other hand, the Philips TAS4400 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a magnetic attachment and detachment system. It offers up to 40W maximum sound output, supports Bluetooth connectivity, and includes a built-in microphone. The speaker is rated to deliver up to eight hours of playback on a single charge.

The Philips TAB4120 Mini Soundbar is claimed to deliver up to 20W maximum output and supports RGB lighting modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and up to eight hours of playback. The compact soundbar also includes true wireless stereo support, allowing two units to be paired together for an expanded stereo audio experience.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Philips TAB4230 Soundbar, Philips TAS4400 Bluetooth Speaker, Philips TAB4120 Mini Soundbar, Philips TAA1009 In-Ear Sports Headphones, Philips SHP9500 Wired Over-Ear Headphones, Philips
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Wrench Attacks Surged in 2025, Total Recorded Losses Hit $41 Million: Report
Philips TAA1009 In-Ear, SHP9500 Headphones Launched in India Alongside New Soundbar, Speaker Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  2. iQOO 15R Battery Capacity, Thickness Announced by Company
  3. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra May Be Sold in These Variants
  4. Motorola Razr 70 Could Launch Soon as Foldable Phone Visits TDRA Database
  5. Oakley Meta Glasses Now Available in India for Athletes
  6. SC Questions WhatsApp Policy of Sharing User Data With Meta Entities
  7. Redmi K90 Ultra Could Launch in China Soon With This MediaTek Chipset
  8. OpenAI Introduces Codex App With Agentic Coding for macOS
  9. Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. The Sun Is Erupting: A Massive Sunspot Is Firing Powerful Solar Storms Toward Earth
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Track Rapidly Growing Sunspot Behind Intense Solar Storms Toward Earth
  2. Motorola Razr 70 Global Launch Seems Imminent as Foldable Phone Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Database
  3. Crypto Wrench Attacks Surged in 2025, Total Recorded Losses Hit $41 Million: Report
  4. Philips TAA1009 In-Ear, SHP9500 Headphones Launched in India Alongside New Soundbar, Speaker Models
  5. Supreme Court Questions WhatsApp Policy of Sharing User Data With Meta Entities
  6. Nintendo Switch Becomes Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever; Switch 2 Sales Cross 17 Million Units
  7. NASA’s Perseverance Makes History on Mars with Claude AI at the Helm
  8. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Active Cooling Fan
  9. Mozilla Firefox Will Let You Decide How Much AI You Want in Your Browser
  10. Oppo Find X10 Pro Will Launch With Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »