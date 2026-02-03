Philips has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of five new products across soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, and wired headphones. The lineup includes the TAB4230 soundbar, TAS4400 Bluetooth speaker, TAB4120 Mini Soundbar, TAA1009 in-ear sports headphones, and SHP9500 wired over-ear headphones. The company is positioning these products across different price points, with features such as Dolby Digital sound, magnetic speaker design, sweat-resistant earphones, and open-back headphones, targeting both casual users and audio enthusiasts.

Philips TAA1009 Headphones, Philips SHP9500 Headphones Price in India, Availability

The newly launched Philips TAA1009 in-ear sports headphones are priced at Rs. 899, while the SHP9500 over-ear wired headphones cost Rs. 12,999, the company confirmed in a press release. Both models are available via Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retailers across India.

Philips TAB4230 Soundbar, Philips TAS4400 Bluetooth Speaker, Philips TAB4120 Mini Soundbar Price in India, Availability

The company said the Philips TAB4230 soundbar is priced at Rs. 19,999 and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, while the Philips TAS4400 Bluetooth speaker costs Rs. 5,999, and the TAB4120 Mini Soundbar is priced at Rs. 3,999. The latter two will be available via Flipkart as well as Amazon and select offline retailers.

Philips TAA1009 Headphones, Philips SHP9500 Headphones Features

The Philips TAA1009 features 12mm neodymium drivers with bass vents. It includes flexible wing tips for a secure fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, a built-in microphone, and a three-button in-line remote. The headphones use a 1.2m wired connection for phone-in-pocket use during workouts.

Meanwhile, the Philips SHP9500 targets users looking for high-fidelity wired audio, according to the company. It features an open-back design with 50mm neodymium drivers for a wide soundstage and clarity. The headphones include breathable ear cushions, a double-layered headband, a steel frame, and a detachable 1.5m cable. A gold-plated 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter is included as well.

Philips TAB4230 Soundbar, Philips TAS4400 Bluetooth Speaker, Philips TAB4120 Mini Soundbar Features

The Philips TAB4230 is a 2.1-channel soundbar with a claimed 300W maximum output and Dolby Digital surround sound support. It includes a wired 6.5-inch subwoofer for bass output and supports HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB audio playback, AUX, and optical inputs. The soundbar features a metal grille design for use with modern TV setups.

On the other hand, the Philips TAS4400 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a magnetic attachment and detachment system. It offers up to 40W maximum sound output, supports Bluetooth connectivity, and includes a built-in microphone. The speaker is rated to deliver up to eight hours of playback on a single charge.

The Philips TAB4120 Mini Soundbar is claimed to deliver up to 20W maximum output and supports RGB lighting modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and up to eight hours of playback. The compact soundbar also includes true wireless stereo support, allowing two units to be paired together for an expanded stereo audio experience.